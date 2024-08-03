New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has a huge job on his hands this season, trying to implement his system to the Blues squad, whilst also trying to achieve success.

The Italian has been brought into the club to take over from former boss Mauricio Pochettino after the Argentinian was sacked despite registering a sixth-placed Premier League finish last season.

Maresca has a huge array of talents at his disposal at Stamford Bridge, but it’s down to him to decide who will be best suited in certain roles to give the club the best possible chance of returning towards the top end of the Premier League table.

However, on the other hand, he has the opportunity to make his own mark with transfers, as demonstrated by the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City - the same club he departed to take the reins in west London.

With less than two weeks to go until the start of the 2024/25 campaign, the club are still active in the market with numerous incomings and outgoings to be expected.

Chelsea transfer news

Following the recent addition of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal, Maresca is still looking to further improve his defensive unit, with Nottingham Forest defender Murillo once again linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian has constantly been touted with a move away from the City Ground after his impressive debut campaign at the club, which saw him play a huge part in the club’s Premier League survival for a second successive campaign.

However, the forward line is the area that has had the most attention in recent weeks, with various targets linked with a move to West London.

Victor Osimhen has been the subject of discussions with the Blues, with the latest update potentially seeing current Chelsea man Romelu Lukaku potentially going in the opposite direction - allowing for a cut-price deal for Maresca’s side.

Federico Chiesa has also been touted with a move to sign for the club after rumours linking him with a move away from Juventus following the appointment of Thiago Motta in Turin.

However, to fund a move for any of the aforementioned talents, Chelsea will have to part ways with some current first-team members to make room for the improvements.

Conor Gallagher’s market value in 2024

After coming through the Cobham academy, the "relentless" Conor Gallagher, as dubbed by Statman Dave, has made huge strides in recent years, before cementing a consistent first-team spot, featuring in 37 Premier League matches last season.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League stats 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games played 37 Minutes played 3135 Goals scored 5 Assists 7 Pass accuracy 92% Tackles won 52 Duels won 212 Yellow cards 7 Stats via FotMob

However, he looks set to leave his boyhood club after the arrival of Maresca, with the Englishman seemingly not part of his immediate plans, with Atlético Madrid having a £34m bid accepted for his services.

His subsequent fee would represent brilliant business for the club, netting a huge profit having come through the academy - helping their current FFP standing.

Should they receive the touted fee, it would see him worth more than current target Chiesa, who’s rumoured to be available for £21m this summer - with the Italian having just one year left on his deal in Turin.

Whilst it would be a shame to part ways with another talented academy graduate, the club would be able to use the funds generated to invest in crucial areas of the squad.

He’s been an excellent servant to the football club, having a huge impact on the first-team, but also making them a solid profit in the process - with Gallagher having the ability to kick on with regular game time in Spain.