Frank Lampard will forever be in Chelsea’s history books after his time at Stamford Bridge as a player, breaking numerous records during his playing career.

The 46-year-old made a total of 648 appearances for the Blues, registering a total of 211 goals - the highest goalscoring tally of any player in the club’s history - a staggering feat for a midfielder.

After spending the majority of his career in West London, Lampard hung up his boots and went into management, taking charge of the Blues on two separate occasions.

Lampard-Chelsea

However, it’s safe to say his time as manager wasn’t as successful as a player, achieving a 52% win rate during his permanent spell as boss before making way for Thomas Tuchel, who would help the side win the Champions League that campaign.

Fast-forward to nine years after his retirement as a player, the Blues have often struggled to find a midfielder who can replicate his goal-scoring ability, with the responsibility now falling to one member of Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad.