Frank Lampard will forever be in Chelsea’s history books after his time at Stamford Bridge as a player, breaking numerous records during his playing career.

The 46-year-old made a total of 648 appearances for the Blues, registering a total of 211 goals - the highest goalscoring tally of any player in the club’s history - a staggering feat for a midfielder.

After spending the majority of his career in West London, Lampard hung up his boots and went into management, taking charge of the Blues on two separate occasions.

However, it’s safe to say his time as manager wasn’t as successful as a player, achieving a 52% win rate during his permanent spell as boss before making way for Thomas Tuchel, who would help the side win the Champions League that campaign.

Fast-forward to nine years after his retirement as a player, the Blues have often struggled to find a midfielder who can replicate his goal-scoring ability, with the responsibility now falling to one member of Enzo Maresca’s first-team squad.