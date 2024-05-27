A week ago the shock news that Mauricio Pochettino would be leaving Chelsea was announced.

There had been uncertainty surrounding the Argentine's future at Stamford Bridge but it was a rather successful end to the campaign for the Blues.

Pochettino had steered the west London club to five straight wins to close out the season but that was not enough to keep him in the job.

The two parties parted ways mutually and we are now reportedly edging closer to finding a successor.

The latest on Chelsea's manager hunt

The Athletic's David Ornstein reported late on Sunday evening that Chelsea's managerial search had now been narrowed down to two names.

The highly-coveted signature of Kieran McKenna is no longer in the frame, with the hunt being narrowed down to Leicester's Enzo Maresca - who was Pep Guardiola's number two at Manchester City - and Brentford's Thomas Frank.

Maresca now seems to be closing in on a move, with the Blues advancing in talks to hire the Foxes tactician, as per Fabrizio Romano.

However, there has been another name in the conversation. According to a journalist for TEAMtalk, that is Sporting boss Ruben Amorim.

The claim states: 'There was uncertainty over his ideals and if they would suit Chelsea. However, I'm assured he was in the conversation and would be open to a chat with Chelsea'.

Amorim's name has been the centre of attention on English shores this summer. He was initially the frontrunner for the West Ham and Liverpool jobs before he ruled himself out of contention for the former following a meeting in London. The Reds then opted for Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Why Amorim would be better than Maresca and Frank

Uncertainties surrounding Amorim's ideals and philosophies are perhaps understandable. After all, his style of football would make for a rather radical change.

Chelsea have played with a three-man defence in the past but that is the formation the young Portuguese coach has operated with in Lisbon. Pochettino tended to focus on a four-man backline.

The Blues could adapt to that but with a focus on playing down the flanks, rather than the middle, it might not suit some of their elite technicians such as Enzo Fernandez, Connor Gallagher and Cole Palmer. Indeed, Amorim prefers his wingers to hug the touchline, something that Palmer certainly doesn't do, drifting inside to score or create from central areas.

That being said, his credentials are far more attractive than both Maresca and Frank.

The former has learnt a lot of his coaching philosophies from the great Guardiola, something that helped him achieve promotion with Leicester, but he has just one full season of senior first-team managerial experience under his belt.

That, of course, didn't matter for someone like Mikel Arteta but Chelsea could do with some stability and someone that knows what they're doing. Frank is also an interesting proposition but like Maresca, his only notable triumph to date has come via earning promotion from the Championship.

Frank has done well to stabilise Brentford as an established Premier League side but he hasn't really been able to take them to the next level, finishing safely above the drop zone but down in 16th.

Amorim vs Maresca & Frank Stat Amorim Maresca Frank Win % 69% 62% 40% Goals per game 2.1 2.2 1.6 Points per game 2.26 2.01 1.57 Trophies won 6 1 1 Avg possession in 23/24 59.1% 62.2% 44.9% Age 39 44 50 Data via Transfermarkt & WhoScored.

Amorim, on the other hand, has earned plenty of plaudits for his "incredible" work - as it was noted by reporter Zach Lowy - on the continent.

The 39-year-old is one of the best young coaches in Europe and after guiding Sporting to title glory this season has now won Portugal's top-flight on two occasions. Add in three League Cup triumphs too and this is clearly a boss who knows how to win trophies.

Further boasting more points per game and having also managed in Europe's premier competitions, this should be an attractive option for Chelsea in the face of some surprising candidates to replace Pochettino.