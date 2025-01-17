No one can deny, Enzo Maresca has exceeded expectations since his appointment at Chelsea, leading the club to a top five place with over half the season already played.

Undoubtedly, there’s still a long way to go in the Premier League, but the signs are all positive for his long-term future at the helm in West London, potentially ending their wait for a league triumph.

However, injuries have played their part in recent weeks, with Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile both spending lengthy spells on the sideline, contributing to their recent run of form which has seen just one win in six league outings.

Such setbacks have seen numerous players deputising at the heart of the defence, with Josh Acheampong and Tosin just two of the players covering in their absence.

The opening of the January transfer market could see the hierarchy once again strengthen after their previous efforts in the market, with one player already constantly being touted with a return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s pursuit to re-sign Marc Guehi this month

Rumours have been persistent in recent weeks, linking various players from all over the world to join the Blues, but one simply won’t go away in the form of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

The England international joined the Eagles for just £18m in the summer of 2021, taking his career to the next level as a result of his move across the capital - leading to his success with club and country - captaining Palace and even going to Euro 2024 with his nation.

Such performance levels have seen Maresca’s men be touted with a January move for the 24-year-old despite already recalling Trevor Chalobah from his loan spell at Oliver Glasner’s side.

However, any deal could be another expensive one for Todd Boehly, with his current employers previously demanding a fee in the region of £75m to part ways with their club captain in the summer after interest from Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

There’s little denying that a player with his top-flight experience would bolster their current top-four ambitions, but given Chalobah’s return along with the increase in price tag of another Blues star - they could walk away from a move for Guehi, putting faith in the current crop of players.

The player who’s now worth way more than Guehi

The aforementioned talents both came through the Blues’ academy before taking to professional football like a duck to water - showcasing how impressive the Cobham academy has been to the club in recent years.

However, they aren’t the only defensive stars to emerge in recent years, with Reece James just another who’s made the jump into the first-team, even becoming the captain of the side since his breakthrough.

He’s featured alongside Levi Colwill in the last 18 months, helping the centre-back develop into one of England’s leading defensive stars, even partnering Guehi on the international stage.

After loan spells at Huddersfield Town and Brighton and Hove Albion, the 21-year-old has since made 56 appearances for his boyhood club, featuring in all but one league game throughout 2024/25.

The “world-class” Colwill, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has produced some incredible figures in recent months, completing 90% of the passes he’s attempted, finding a teammate on 1369 occasions.

Levi Colwill stats for Chelsea in the Premier League (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 20 Minutes played 1799 Pass accuracy 90% Passes completed 1369 Aerials won 58% Tackles won 68% Interceptions made 24 Stats via FotMob

He’s also won 68% of the tackles entered to date, along with 58% of his aerial battles - developing into the perfect option within the Italian’s possession-based system which relies on his defenders to be able to be commanding and comfortable with the ball at his feet.

As a result of his consistency, he’s seen his value skyrocket as a result, now being valued at £100m by the club according to The Athletic, a fee way beyond that of Guehi, further showcasing his rapid development in recent years.

Given his talent and the other options at Maresca’s disposal, there’s no real need to pursue a move for the Palace ace, with such a deal likely to prevent the process of the likes of Acheampong in the process.

The club must be wishing that they had originally kept hold of Guehi a couple of years ago, but given Colwill’s rapid progression, it’s clear they have themselves a bigger talent on their hands - allowing them to forget about a potential reunion with the defender this month.