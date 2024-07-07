Chelsea have been boosted by a fresh report that claims they have now "moved ahead" of other clubs in the race to sign a midfielder, according to a new transfer update.

Chelsea transfer news

The Enzo Maresca era is set to get underway, with the Blues' new manager no doubt wanting to sign players who can suit his style of play. RB Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic has emerged as an option to strengthen the west Londoners' backline, being seen as an alternative to Italy and Bologna ace Riccardo Calafiori.

Chelsea are also reportedly interested in signing Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma. A tally of three goals and four assists in the Premier League last season admittedly wasn't an earth-shattering tally, but he has the potential to be a hugely exciting addition following his dazzling performances for Brighton & Hove Albion in recent seasons.

It does appear as though centre-back is seen as a primary area to improve in for the Blues under Maresca, and Nottingham Forest ace Murillo has also been backed to move to Chelsea in the coming months. The Brazilian was a standout performer at the City Ground in 2023/24, starting 32 matches in the league and helping the Reds stave off relegation. Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has been another defender linked with the west Londoners.

Chelsea boosted in pursuit of midfielder

According to Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), Chelsea have "moved ahead" in the battle to sign Renato Veiga this summer, with the Blues believed to have potentially "closed the hiring" of the Basel midfielder.

It is thought a fee of €14m (£11.9m) has been agreed, which could represent a bargain compared to the extravagant spending we have seen from Chelsea of late.

The report states that Chelsea are set to seal the addition of a player "with a great future ahead" of him, as they pip other interested clubs to his signature in the process, including Italian giants Milan.

Veiga could be a strong long-term signing for Chelsea, even though he wouldn't necessarily come in as an immediate starter for Maresca, given his age. That being said, the midfielder has already shown that he can perform consistently at a high level, featuring 26 times for Basel in total, as well as winning seven caps for Portugal's Under-21s.

It has been claimed by journalist Fabrizio Romano that a medical has taken place earlier in the week, further highlighting the fact that a move feels imminent, and it will be fascinating to see how he fares for the Blues should this be confirmed in the coming days.

Signing young players who are long-term investments has been a key transfer strategy for Chelsea, rather than simply spending big on ageing individuals who are only seen as quick fixes, and the hope is that Maresca feels he can get the best out of Veiga, turning him into a key player as the years pass. Where he would stand in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen, but Veiga would nevertheless be an intriguing addition.