Chelsea have held internal talks over signing a "nationally underrated" defender amid reports Thiago Silva is set to leave next year.

Silva could depart in 2024

Part of the illustrious Champions League-winning Chelsea side of 2021, veteran centre-back Silva has been an incredible servant since joining on a free transfer from Paris-Saint Germain.

After putting pen to paper on a move to Stamford Bridge in 2020, the Brazilian has gone on to make 130 appearances in all competitions. Impressing in that time, Silva has been rewarded with Chelsea contract extensions to cement his stay in west London, but reports suggest his time could be coming to an end soon.

The 39-year-old, when his deal expires next summer, may even return to Fluminese with South American journalist Jorge Nicola recently claiming that talks for Silva to leave Chelsea are already "underway".

Silva has been a mainstay under new manager Mauricio Pochettino this season as well, starting all 13 of Chelsea's Premier League matches so far. Teammate Benoit Badiashile, speaking to talkSPORT even called it an "honour" to play alongside the defender.

"First and foremost, it's a real honour to play alongside him," said Badiashile on Silva this year.

"And do you know what? For a young player like me, he's someone that makes things easy. He's a legend, isn't he? He's a real leader, he's very, very experienced of course. Any of the advice that he gives me is always welcome, he's advised me not only when we've been playing - he's spoken to me during the game."

Losing him will be a sore one to take for Pochettino and co, but with Silva's spell potentially drawing to a close, there is an opportunity for Chelsea to bring in a suitable long-term replacement.

Chelsea hold internal Max Kilman talks

According to reliable journalist Simon Phillips, writing on his substack, Chelsea have their eyes on Wolves defender Max Kilman.

The Englishman, who's a real mainstay for Gary O'Neil, is attracting interest from Todd Boehly and co behind-the-scenes.

Chelsea have held internal talks over signing Kilman, according to Phillips, and it is believed their interest is "firm" at this point. It's added that the west Londoners are big fans of both Kilman's experience and leadership capabilities.

The 26-year-old, who is also homegrown, has been praised for his excellence in the past by members of the English media. Football commentator Jacqui Oatley, for instance, has been under the impression that Kilman is the Premier League's "most nationally underrated" player.

Meanwhile, former Wolves defender Conor Coady has branded Kilman a "brilliant professional" to have around.

“Max has been with us for years. He trains with us every single day, he knows the role inside out, he’s a fantastic lad and a brilliant professional as well,” Coady once told Wolves’ official website.

“I thought he was outstanding, but I would expect nothing else from him. He’s brilliant to have around and is a brilliant professional.”