One journalist's sources have claimed that Chelsea have an obvious "big money" sale in a 22-year-old ace to help ease their PSR worries ahead of the financial deadline June 30.

PSR concerns surround Chelsea after lavish spending

Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital acquired full control of the west London side in 2022, over £1 billion has been spent on new signings alone, with the club thought to be in danger of breaching Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Some reports have claimed that Chelsea face a 2024/2025 points deduction from the Premier League, following accusations that they've registered hotel sales as part of their declared profit margin, which may not be fly.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have until June 30, which is the official financial deadline, as they're currently forecast to be over the limit in terms of losses they're allowed over a rolling three-year period.

Chelsea's most expensive signings under Clearlake Capital Cost Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhailo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Marc Cucurella £58 million

Clubs are allowed to register a loss of around £105 million over three years, and Chelsea's are believed to far exceeding that as things stand, meaning they may have to kick-start a fire-sale of players. Rivals believe Chelsea must raise £100 million through exit deals or risk sanctions akin to that of Everton, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, according to financial expert Stefan Borson.

"Really, they have to find buyers for Trevoh Chalobah for £20m, Armando Broja for £40m, and Conor Gallagher for £50m," said Borson to talkSPORT.

"It's those sort of deals that need to be done. And by the way, they all need to be done by June 30. That, as we know, is articulated within the Forest decision. There's a whole conversation about how hard it is to sell players in the period before June. The Premier League actually suggested that more or less that it was impossible."

As well as the aforementioned trio of players, Chelsea have a contingent of assets out on loan, with Saudi sides reportedly taking a serious interest in flop striker Romelu Lukaku.

Boehly and co will be keen to get a high price for the Belgian, whilst ridding themselves of his high wages as well. Another player who could fetch a pretty penny is exciting young left-back Ian Maatsen.

Chelsea have obvious "big money" sale in Maatsen

As per journalist Pete O'Rourke, relaying a message from his sources to Football Insider, Chelsea have an obvious "big money" sale in Maatsen this summer.

The Dutchman is believed to be on the transfer list as Pochettino's side plan to accept a £30 million offer for one of their most sellable assets. He's currently out on loan at Borussia Dortmund, where he has enjoyed a brilliant campaign under Edin Terzic.

“It says a lot about how good he is that even a slightly off day stands out as exceptional," said Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore to The Athletic.

"It is not normal. The kid is bright, he’s hugely talented, he wants to learn, and he never gives up."