One of the players who have taken the Premier League by storm in recent years is Chelsea and England international attacker Cole Palmer. After leaving Manchester City to join the Blues in the final throws of the 2023 summer transfer window, the 22-year-old has gone from strength to strength and become one of the top flight's best players.

Last season was essentially his first full campaign in professional football, after struggling for regular opportunities under Pep Guardiola. It is fair to say that the City academy graduate took his chances with both hands.

In 48 games in all competitions, Palmer scored a whooping 27 goals and grabbed 15 assists. Of those goal involvements, 33 came in the Premier League, in an incredible 33 top-flight games for Chelsea.

These impressive performances from the playmaker meant he was crowned the PFA Young Player of the Year for the 2024 campaign, beating international teammates Bukayo Saka and Kobbie Mainoo to the award.

Already, Palmer is showing why he is so highly regarded in the footballing world. In the Premier League so far this season, he has started like a train. The attacker has only played three games but already has one goal and four assists, which included three in a single game against Wolves.

Given he is one of the hottest prospects in the division right now, there may well be teams searching for their own version of Palmer. However, Chelsea may well have had one right in front of their eyes, whom they recently sold under Todd Boehly's watch.

That player is Omari Hutchinson.

Omari Hutchinson’s stats at Ipswich Town

It was a very impressive coup when Chelsea managed to pull off a deal to sign Hutchinson from Arsenal in July of 2022. The 20-year-old was a highly-rated prospect at Hale End but made the move from North to West London two summers ago.

The Gunners academy player had limited first-team opportunities at Stamford Bridge, however, and in 2023 went on loan to Ipswich Town. His switch to Suffolk saw him join up with the Tractor Boys and Kieran McKenna’s exciting project.

He became a crucial player for the Northern Irishman, as they secured an incredible promotion to the top flight, finishing second in the Championship behind a record-breaking Leicester City side.

In the second tier last season, Hutchinson played 44 times, scoring ten goals and grabbing five assists. His 15 combined goal involvements were the fourth most by any Ipswich player in the league, and he was one of six people to register double figures for goals and assists, as per Sofascore.

Following an incredibly successful loan spell at Portman Road last campaign, the deal was made permanent this summer. Hutchinson joined the Tractor Boys for a fee of just £20m, a small sum given the state of the modern-day transfer market.

How Hutchinson and Palmer are similar

There is no doubt that the Ipswich winger and Palmer are similar types of players. They are both left-footed, versatile attackers who can play right across the frontline, as well as in a number ten role. Football journalist Dean Jones, speaking on The Football Terrace, explained that the Ipswich attacker is “pretty similar to Cole Palmer”.

However, the similarities go further than just the fact they are both left-footed. They are very similar dribblers, as their stats on FBref show. It is worth noting that the stats from the 2023/24 campaign have been used here, rather than the small sample size of the current campaign.

Interestingly, Hutchinson actually averages more progressive carries per 90 minutes than Palmer, with 5.98 compared to just 4.02 for the England international. He also completes more successful take-ons per game, with 2.05 for the Ipswich number 20, compared to Palmer’s 1.79.

Hutchinson vs. Palmer dribbling stats 2023/24 Stat (per 90) Hutchinson Palmer Take-ons completed 2.05 1.79 Progressive carries 5.98 4.02 Carries into final third 2.83 2.27 Carries into penalty box 3.28 1.58 Stats from FBref

There is no doubt that Hutchinson is a talented player. The young attacker was also compared to the aforementioned Saka by football.london's Arsenal writer Tom Canton, who said the 20-year-old has “that Saka flair”.

It is perhaps a naive sale from Boehly and the Blues, to lose one of the hottest prospects in academy football in years gone by. Everyone may well spend the next decade looking for the next Palmer, but Chelsea might have already sold the closest thing.