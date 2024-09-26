Chelsea have promised an alternative striker to Nicolas Jackson that they will try to strike a deal for him, despite the Senegal international's fine start to 2024/2025.

Nicolas Jackson goal tally at Chelsea this season

Despite doubts surrounding the 23-year-old and his ability to lead the line under Enzo Maresca, Jackson has silenced his critics with an array of excellent displays so far this campaign.

The former Villarreal starlet most recently bagged a brace and an assist in Chelsea's 3-0 demolition of West Ham at the London Stadium last weekend, with goals also coming against both Wolves and Crystal Palace beforehand.

“We are 100% happy with Nicolas,” said Maresca, speaking to BBC Sport after full-time against West Ham.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (home) September 28 Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3

“Since I arrived here, he’s been very good on the ball in terms of goals and assists, but he also did a fantastic job off the ball. We are very happy.”

This comes after Chelsea failed to bring in a new prolific scorer in the summer, and regardless of Jackson's form, not to mention the presence of Christopher Nkunku, it remains the case that Maresca's side could still sign one next year.

Chelsea chiefs are pushing Victor Boniface's name behind-the-scenes, according to some reports, with the Nigerian starting this season at Bayer Leverkusen in great scoring form.

Meanwhile, the west Londoners are also still being linked with Boniface's international teammate - Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea made a late bid to sign Osimhen during the summer, but couldn't get an eleventh-hour deal over the line in time, as the 25-year-old instead settled for a loan move to Galatasaray.

His deal with the Turkish Süper Lig champions includes a rumoured break clause, which would allow interested clubs to strike a deal for him mid-season. Chelsea could have a free run over signing Osimhen in January, with BlueCo already making contact ahead of a potential move (TEAMtalk).

Chelsea promise Osimhen they will try to sign him next year

TEAMtalk have another update on the situation this week, and they write that Chelsea have promised Osimhen they will try to sign him in 2025, even if other names are on their shortlist as well.

The African superstar's new release clause is set at £63 million, which is a mark-down from his original one in the summer, so the incentive for Chelsea to make a move is there - even if Jackson will feel pretty hard done by.

Called "unmarkable" and a "force of nature" by the Italian press, Osimhen was one of Serie A's most prolific stars before he joined Galtasaray to escape Antonio Conte's Napoli.

"I’ve told him how good the club is and what a fantastic place it is to improve. He’s interested which is encouraging. He wants to come to the club," said ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi-Mikel in August.

"Chelsea is a massive club and he would like to follow in the footsteps of other Nigerians to play for Chelsea. I think it’s 60/40 in favour that Osimhen comes, I think so, he wants to come. I think there should be a straight swap because Napoli want [Romelu] Lukaku."