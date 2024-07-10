Chelsea and Todd Boehly are set to make another approach to sign a striker, after having their opening £34 million bid rejected.

Chelsea targeting new striker signing this summer

The west Londoners, after relying so heavily on Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson for their output last season, are believed to be in the market for a prolific number nine as Enzo Maresca targets a new focal point for the team.

Palmer and Jackson scored a combined 42 goals between them in all competitions under Mauricio Pochettino last term, but Maresca has apparently made clear he wants another forward at Chelsea to compete with the latter.

Chelsea's top scorers in all competitions last season Player Goals Cole Palmer 25 Nicolas Jackson 17 Raheem Sterling 10 Noni Madueke 8 Conor Gallagher 7 via BBC Sport

Napoli star Victor Osimhen remains linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, while Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak was subject to an approach from Chelsea recently, according to reliable media sources like Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Isak would be an excellent addition, but with the PSR deadline past and the Swede costing north of £100 million, he could be a very difficult move to pull off - as would be the case with Osimhen given the Nigerian's £110 million release clause.

Top-quality strikers often come at a premium, so Chelsea will need to be careful how much money they shell out, considering their already-lavish spending this summer and PSR limitations.

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley have been scouring the market for Chelsea's best solution, and another striker they've made a bid for recently is Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion.

Some reports have claimed that Maresca personally welcomes a move for Omorodion, who impressed on loan at Deportivo Alaves last season.

Chelsea set to make another Omorodion approach after bid rejected

Spanish news outlet Marca, via Sport Witness, has an update on their links to the 20-year-old this week.

They state Chelsea will make another approach for Omorodion after having a £34 million bid rejected, with the Spaniard set to feature at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

The towering striker scored nine goals and registered an assist across 36 appearances in all competitions last season, and while these numbers don't exactly represent that of a prolific marksman, Omorodion is very highly rated.

"Omorodion is an imposing centre-forward blessed with great physicality, aerial prowess, speed and agility, a combination which has given many experienced defenders nightmares at the start of his career," wrote journalist Tom Olver in Metro.

"The Spain U21 international has also been praised for his tenacious work ethic and has a reputation for tirelessly pressing his opponents."