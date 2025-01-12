Todd Boehly has certainly backed up his ambitions since taking over Chelsea in May 2022, signing players left, right and centre for the first-team and academy teams.

The American has dropped over £1.2bn on new additions in his near three-year spell in West London, providing Enzo Maresca with all the ammunition needed to be a success in the Premier League.

Undoubtedly, such erratic dealings have seen former managers struggle, but the Italian has walked into life at Stamford Bridge with ease, ultimately creating a settled side for league and cup.

Such a layout won’t favour every player, with numerous having to settle for either minutes off the bench or, at worst, struggling to gain any first-team action at all given the huge number of players currently on the books.

One player has fallen into such a category, with the Blues star almost certain for a move away from the Bridge this month, leading to interest from one European outfit.

Chelsea star wanted by Bundesliga giants

According to Sky Germany journalist Patrick Berger, Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is a target for Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund this month, with a potential loan with an option to buy mooted.

The 21-year-old joined the Blues from Aston Villa back in 2022 for a reported £20m, but his time in the capital has been limited to say the least, finding himself on the fringes of the first team squad as a result.

He’s only featured for a combined 131 minutes in all competitions during 2024/25, starting just one game in the Europa Conference League - with Chukwuemeka pushing for a move come the end of January.

Berger claimed that Dortmund boss Nuri Şahin is a “big fan” of the Englishman, following in the footsteps of Ian Maatsen, who joined the German side on loan this time last year.

However, should the £100k-per-week earner move permanently to Signal Iduna Park, it may be a huge mistake on the part of Maresca to allow him to leave, potentially replicating the mistake made in allowing a former talent to depart and move to Germany.

Why Chukwuemeka could be a De Bruyne repeat for Chelsea

Attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne joined Chelsea way back in January 2012 for a reported £6.7m, before re-joining Belgian side Genk on loan for the remainder of the season.

He would subsequently spend the following campaign on loan at German outfit Werder Bremen, impressing during his temporary stint, registering ten goals and nine assists in just 34 appearances.

Such form catapulted him into the Blues first-team, but after just nine appearances in the first half of the 2013/14 season, he joined Wolfsburg on a permanent basis for around £16.7m - banking a £10m deal profit, but a decade on, the deal looks to be a huge mistake.

De Bruyne starred with increased game time, notching 20 goals and 35 assists - ultimately leading to a £54m transfer back to England to join Manchester City in 2015 - a move that has since allowed him to become one of Europe’s leading playmakers.

Kevin De Bruyne's stats for Manchester City (2015-2025) Season Games Goals Assists 2015/16 41 16 13 2016/17 49 7 20 2017/18 52 12 21 2018/19 32 6 10 2019/20 48 16 22 2020/21 40 10 18 2021/22 45 19 14 2022/23 49 10 28 2023/24 26 6 17 2024/25 18 2 3 Total: 400 104 166 Stats via Transfermarkt

The now 33-year-old has since scored over 100 times and registered over 150 assists under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, helping the Citizens win five consecutive Premier League titles - something that could have happened to the Blues had they kept hold of the Belgian.

Fast-forward over a decade, Chelsea are faced with a similar prospect in the form of Chukwuemeka who, like De Bruyne, may well be heading to Germany after restricted game time at the Bridge.

The 21-year-old, who’s previously been dubbed a “superstar” talent by scout Jacek Kulig, has never really been given a lengthy run in the side, especially under Maresca, to prove what he’s capable of.

Undoubtedly, given his tender age, he’s in serious need of regular match action to reach the potential he arrived with upon his move, possibly making a loan deal a better option than a permanent one.

Should it be a permanent transfer, Dortmund would be getting themselves yet another top English prospect - potentially following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham - with Chelsea’s loss undoubtedly their gain.