Chelsea have been “offered” the chance to bring Napoli winger Hirving Lozano to the Premier League, according to journalist Ciro Venerato.

Who is Hirving Lozano?

Football.London have recently reported that the Blues could be set for a mass exodus at the end of the season with the futures of the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic uncertain, so Graham Potter has to enter the market to search for suitable replacements.

The Mexico international made the big-money move to the Serie A from PSV Eindhoven back in 2019, but with his contract set to expire next summer and having not put pen to paper on fresh terms to extend his stay, it’s likely that he’ll depart during the upcoming window.

Earlier in March, journalist Raffaele Auriemma claimed that Potter “likes” the profile of the 27-year-old and that Luciano Spalletti’s side are hoping to receive €50m (£43m) from his sale whenever that time comes.

Speaking to Rai (via CalcioNapoli24 and Sport Witness), Venerato revealed that Chelsea have since been presented with the opportunity to sign Lozano, but he isn’t short of potential suitors with interest also emerging from across Europe. He said:

“There are several clubs interested. The Mexican has entrusted himself to an English agency, who are trying to guarantee the player a salary on par with the current one, which Napoli will see reduced in the future.

"The player has been offered to some English clubs, including Chelsea, but there is no lack of admirers in La Liga, including Sevilla and Villarreal. In the case of the attacker, a negotiation will have to be started with De Laurentiis;”

Should Chelsea wrap up a deal for Lozano?

Lozano has been dubbed a “defender's nightmare” by journalist Josh Bunting and considering Chelsea are in need of attacking reinforcements, this is a no-brainer of a deal for them to complete.

The Nike-sponsored star has posted 184 goal contributions (113 goals and 71 assists) in 374 career appearances and is always trying to get on the front foot, ranking in the 89th percentile for most progressive carries per game by players in his position. The World Cup participant is also comfortable being fielded in six various positions throughout the pitch, including anywhere across the frontline, so would offer Potter flexibility during his selection process.

The Blues could additionally hold an advantage in the race for Lozano as a result of him sharing the same agent as Reece James, so this is likely to be a situation to watch in the months ahead.