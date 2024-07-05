Enzo Maresca has started work at Chelsea ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League season, as he is challenged with the task of guiding the Blues back into the top four, and therefore the Champions League.

One of his Leicester City players, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, has also made the switch to South West London, giving Maresca another midfield option in the already strong pool of talent Chelsea possess in this area.

Another signing Chelsea have already made this summer, is Brazil superstar Willian Estevao, signing from Palmeiras for a fee of around £34m + add-ons.

How much Chelsea paid for Carney Chukwuemeka

Chelsea secured the services of 18-year-old midfielder at the time, Carney Chukwuemeka, for around £20m from Aston Villa, signing in the summer of 2022. This was the first summer of the new Chelsea ownership, where Todd Boehly took control of incomings.

And whilst some signings from this period are heavily scrutinised, including a move for Raheem Sterling costing around £47.5m, and making him their highest-paid earner, Chukwuemeka could actually be the gem from that transfer window.

Chukwuemeka actually came through the Northampton Town academy but joined the Aston Villa system aged 12. The youngster went on to impress through the Villa academy ranks, making 55 appearances in total for the U18 and U23 sides, scoring 13 goals, and providing 13 assists.

Since signing for Chelsea, Chukwuemeka has had some injury problems, only being able to make 27 appearances in total for the club, scoring two goals, and providing one assist.

But the versatile midfielder, despite having hampered minutes, has shown his exciting skillset and class, even boasting excellent stats such as 5.38 progression carries per 90 last season.

Chukwuemeka excels in his carrying due to his 6 foot 2 frame, combined with his long and powerful stride, often using his body extremely well to protect the ball and power away from opposition players when challenging him.

Chukwuemeka's market value in 2024

Transfermarkt currently values Chukwuemeka at only £12.5m. However this could be due to the numerous injury problems he has faced, and therefore the lack of minutes he has seen at times as a result.

Chelsea however, could strike gold by selling him for a sizeable profit as they value him much higher than this, Fabrizio Romano reporting this week that Chukwuemeka has a £40m release clause in his contract. "Chelsea want to continue with him" Romano stated, unless a big money offer arrives, or his release clause is triggered.

Therefore, you can infer Chelsea value Chukwuemeka close to that £40m release clause, despite the injuries he has suffered in recent seasons. And it is clear other clubs see the potential talent in him too, as AC Milan are reportedly interested in the 20-year-old midfielder.

Interstingly, therefore, this £40m valuation would rank higher than the £30m value the club has just paid for Dewsbury-Hall, and the £29m fee involved in bringing teenage sensation Willian Estevao to the club (albeit a different position).

That begs the question, how will Chukwuemeka rank in the Chelsea pecking order this season under new boss Maresca when competing with one of his favoured Leicester players from last season, and can he fulfil the potential expected of him by so many?

Either way, it'll be exciting to see how the two midfielders compete for a similar spot in the same midfield.