As the transfer window heats up for Chelsea, quite a few positions seem to be of interest for further reinforcement. Enzo Maresca will be tasked with a Champions League finish after the Blues finished sixth in the Premier League last campaign.

Recent reports have suggested Chelsea are targeting multiple first-team signings, including a left-footed defender, a striker and a winger. This comes after the signings of Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu and Omari Kellyman.

But the next star being linked with Chelsea fits the mould of the talented left-footed defender on their wishlist, with Bologna's Ricardo Calafiori being explored by the club according to Fabrizio Romano.

The multi-functional Bologna defender had a sparkling season under Thiago Motta in Serie A, making 33 appearances, scoring two goals, providing five assists, and contributing towards 16 clean sheets.

But it is the ability of Calafiori to step into midfield, invert from full-back, or even play as a natural centre-back or left-back that makes him so unique. Very much like John Stones of Manchester City, his ability on the ball makes him a unique profile, which managers adore.

But, do Chelsea already have their very own right on the doorstep?

Levi Colwill's Chelsea career

Of course, we're talking about Levi Colwill. The 21-year-old has been with Chelsea since the U9 level, and signed his first professional contract in 2020, having turned 17-years-old.

Having come through the academy, Colwill wasn't signed for a single penny but the defender was highly rated internally at the club, and had already been involved with England youth squads, playing at U16 and U17 level.

In the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons, Colwill stayed at Chelsea, playing significant minutes for the U18s (2019/20) and U23s (2020/21). The young defender had quickly climbed the pecking order, and was now inline for a loan move to fast-forward his development.

Colwill's first loan came in the Championship, joining Huddersfield Town in the 2021/22 season. Making 32 appearances for the club, the youngster scored two goals, provided one assist, and contributed to 14 clean sheets.

The defender helped Huddersfield to a third place finish, getting 82 points and finishing in the Championship play-off spots. Colwill then started and played the full second leg against Luton, beating them 1-0, securing a clean sheet and their spot in the Championship play-off final.

Unfortunately, Colwill was on the wrong end of a 1-0 result in the final, losing to Nottingham Forest and missing out on Premier League promotion for Huddersfield. However, the Chelsea academy graduate had proved he was ready for the step up to the top flight, and Premier League clubs began to show interest in the defender's services for the upcoming season.

Perhaps the most important chapter in Colwill's story so far was the following season he spent under Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton in the 2022/23 campaign.

Colwill wasn't a starter at first, getting minimal minutes from the bench in the opening 13 Premier League games, some matches not even being involved in the squad. However, as the season went on, the defender became more and more important for De Zerbi's side, starting to show his on-ball qualities, which were so integral to the way the Italian manager played.

This Brighton loan allowed Colwill to show his limitless passing range, composure on the ball, and press evasion ability. This being harnessed by a possession-based manager, and combining it with his already high footballing IQ and defensive awareness for such a young defender, saw Chelsea become unwilling to part with him again.

The 2023/24 campaign saw Colwill make his name in the Chelsea squad, making 32 appearances, scoring one goal, providing one assist, and contributing towards eight clean sheets.

But the interesting caveat for this term was his usage as a left-back. Whilst the 21-year-old had been utlised in the past as a make-shift left-back, this was the first time he found himself starting multiple games in this position, and whilst many rolled their eyes at the decision, going forwards this could actually be a huge benefit for the English defender.

Colwill's transfer valuation in 2024

If Chelsea wanted to acquire Bologna's star defender Calafiori, it has been reported a fee of around £40m would be required for the Italy international. Now, whilst this could prove to be a bargain in the future if the centre-back goes on to have the glittering career expected of him, Colwill actually is valued much higher than this already.

According to Transfermarkt, Colwill is valued at €50m, which converts to around £42m. This means Transfermarkt's value for the Englishman is actually close to the reported fee of Calafiori, but this estimated fe for the Chelsea man is extremely under what it would actually take to takeaway one of their prize assets.

In fact, according to the Athletic, Chelsea could command closer to £100m for the 21-year-old defender, with clubs such as Liverpool and Brighton having shown serious interest last summer. They describe Colwill's left-sided, ball-playing centre-back profile as a 'prized profile', and that Chelsea consider him 'untouchable'.

Colwill ranks in the top 15% for progressive carries per 90 amongst centre-backs in Europe, whilst also ranking in the top 6% for tackles made with 2.4 per 90. Calafiori in comparison, averages 1.07 progressive carries per 90 (top 19%), and 1.8 tackles per 90 (top 26%).

Now, whilst defensive actions don't tell the full story, as it depends on how often they are called into action, you can see both players are switched on in defensive areas, with Calafiori a slightly more aggressive defender, whilst Colwill is slightly more considered with his tackle selection.

What makes these players rare profiles is their ability to combine defensive actions and technical quality, offering passing expansiveness, ball carrying and even creative assets in the final third (both players producing 1+ shot creating action per game).

Both players are definitely deemed at the top level for young defenders, but it cannot be denied that Chelsea have a similar profile to Calafiori already in their ranks, who is valued higher than the Italian despite being one year younger.