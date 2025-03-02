Chelsea’s dealings in the transfer market over the last couple of years have caught the eye, to say the least, investing more money over the last three years than any side in the Premier League.

Todd Boehly is largely responsible for that, taking over the club in May 2022 and splashing a lorry-load of cash on new players to push the club back towards the summit of the table.

The American spent over £100m on two different players during his time at Stamford Bridge, bringing Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernández to West London to bolster the midfield department.