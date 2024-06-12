With new manager Enzo Maresca at the helm, Chelsea aren’t waiting around to get their transfer business complete.

Tosin Adarabioyo is already in the door, having joined on a free transfer from Fulham, and Michael Olise could very well be next.

According to a reports, Olise has agreed personal terms with the Blues as they look to bolster the attack.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a current Chelsea star who is now worth twice as much as Olise after just one year in the Premier League.

What Chelsea paid for Nicolas Jackson

Towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Nicolas Jackson finally announced himself to La Liga with an insane run of form.

With eight league games to go, the 22-year-old had just three goals to his name, but he ended the campaign with 12 goals in total and four assists in 16 starts.

This remarkable increase in performance was enough for Chelsea to take the risk of buying him last summer as they looked to replace Kai Havertz, who joined Arsenal.

The former Villarreal ace arrived at Stamford Bridge for a reasonable £30m, signing an eight-year contract at £65k-per-week, as per Capology.

Nicolas Jackson’s value in 2024

To begin with, Jackson found it somewhat difficult to adapt to the tempo of the Premier League, scoring twice in his first nine league appearances.

However, on November 6th against Tottenham Hotspur, the number 15 showed exactly why Chelsea brought him to the club, scoring a hat-trick.

The Senegal striker also netted in the following game against Manchester City, with his development earning him a spot in the starting lineup.

Over the campaign, the “extraordinary” Jackson, as dubbed by football scout Jacek Kulig, started 31 league matches, mainly as a centre forward, scoring 14 goals and supplying five assists in the process, making him the second-highest goal contributor in the squad.

Chelsea's Most Valuable Players Player Value 1. Cole Palmer £84m 2. Enzo Fernandez £84m 3. Nicolas Jackson £67m 4. Moises Caicedo £67m 5. Conor Gallagher £51m Via CIES’ Football Observatory

Due to his consistent ability to be a handful in every game and put the ball in the back of the net, Jackson’s value has increased significantly.

As per CIES’ Football Observatory, the attacker is now estimated to be worth £67m, which makes him one of the most valuable players in the Chelsea squad.

This makes him only less valuable than Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez, while being on par with Moises Caicedo.

Furthermore, when compared to Olise’s £60m asking price, Jackson is worth just a tad more, despite the former being regarded as one of the best Premier League players last season with ten goals and six assists in 14 starts.

Not only is Jackson one of the most valuable strikers in England, but he currently holds the status of the joint highest-valued African player in the Premier League, alongside Mohammed Kudus of West Ham.

Considering that the right-footed attacker is still only 22 years old, he has shown plenty of promise, and if he continues to perform, his value will continue to increase.

Chelsea deserve great credit for picking up Jackson last summer, and it’s clear that they truly hit the jackpot on his signature.