Chelsea's erratic strategy in the transfer market was always going to be a risky manoeuvre, especially given the Premier League's strict rules regarding FFP and PSR.

The club have spent over £1b on new players since the takeover by American businessman Todd Boehly, with the aim to close the gap created by the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool in recent years.

Players such as Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto have both made a positive start to life at Stamford Bridge after their official arrival at the club during last summer's window.

Palmer in particular has impressed since his £40m move from champions Manchester City, with the attacker boasting a brilliant goal and assist tally in England's top flight this season.

The 21-year-old has registered 11 goals and eight assists in his 24 Premier League appearances so far this campaign, with Palmer deservedly receiving an England call-up during this international break.

However, despite the attacker's impact this season, there's another new Blues addition who's caught the eye, with his performances seeing a rapid increase in his market value.

Axel Disasi's stats for Chelsea

After joining Chelsea last summer, centre-back Axel Disasi wasted no time in making an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge, scoring on his debut in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool.

Since his debut on the 13th of August, the 26-year-old has only missed two games in the Premier League for Mauricio Pochettino's side, with the Frenchman a real prominent figure at the heart of the Argentinian's defence.

Disasi is currently on a run of 14 consecutive starts in the league, with the former Monaco man starting to settle into life at the club - with social media star Mark Goldbridge labelling the centre-back as "fantastic".

His best game in a Chelsea shirt was the 1-1 draw against Pep Guardiola's City side, where Disasi produced a magnificent performance which saw him get the better of Erling Haaland over 90 minutes.

The defender started alongside youngster Levi Colwill, with the Frenchman excelling with his tally of 16 clearances, the most of any Chelsea player in over eight years.

Axel Disasi stats v Man City Statistics Tally Minutes played 90 Clearances 16 Aerials won 4/4 (100%) Blocked shots 3 Passes completed 26/32 (81%) Stats via SofaScore

Although he scored an unfortunate own goal in the FA Cup tie against Leicester City just a couple of weeks ago, it's been the first real hiccup the defender has endured since his arrival.

Axel Disasi's market value in 2024

Just seven months after his transfer from Monaco, the defender's market value has skyrocketed, with Disasi now one of the most valuable members of Pochettino's squad.

The Blues forked out £38.5m for his signature, with the 26-year-old's market value now at a staggering £68.5m as per CIES Football Observatory - an increase of 78% since his signing.

His rapid rise has seen his value soar above Chelsea star Reece James, with the right-back trailing Disasi with market value sitting at just £25.7m because of his struggles with injury this campaign.

The brilliant Frenchman has proven to be a sensational signing in a period of below-par additions for the club. His fantastic performances are only the start of a successful career at Stamford Bridge, with his £38.5m fee now looking to be a potential bargain.