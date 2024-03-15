There’s no two ways about it: the 2023/24 campaign has been an extremely difficult season to be a Chelsea fan.

Without the distraction of European football, the development of an approach should be clear to see under Mauricio Pochettino by now, but unfortunately, that’s not been the case.

The Blues' 11th position in the Premier League highlights their struggle to perform, while their defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final was the latest kick in the teeth.

However, there have been a handful of positives to take so far, with one new signing proving to be a bargain after his value soared to double the worth of Christopher Nkunku.

Christopher Nkunku’s estimated worth

Over the last two seasons, Nkunku has been one of the most in-form attackers in Europe for RB Leipzig, scoring 20 goals and providing 15 assists in the 2021/22 Bundesliga campaign, and scoring 16 times in 20 starts last season.

Therefore, it was no surprise to see Chelsea express their interest in the forward last summer, and they eventually got their man in a deal worth £52m.

However, Nkunku has been unable to match that unbelievable form in a Chelsea shirt this season, with the number 18 missing a huge 30 games already courtesy of various injuries.

This has inevitably seen the French ace’s value take a hit, with the 25-year-old now estimated to be worth £34m by CIES Football Observatory, which is half that of a certain Chelsea star.

Nicolas Jackson’s value in 2024

Just like Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson was brought to the Premier League this summer in a complete attacking rebuild, joining from Villarreal for just £32m.

The “extraordinary” striker, as dubbed by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, instantly proved to be a threat in pre-season, notably scoring and picking up two assists in a 4-3 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, Jackson only scored once in his first eight Premier League games, missing three big chances on his debut against Liverpool.

But since then, the number 15 has been much improved, netting 12 times and picking up three assists in 31 starts across all competitions, becoming an attacker that the Argentine can rely on to perform.

His quick adaption to the Premier League has seen Jackson’s estimated value soar in less than a year, to the point where he is now one of Chelsea’s most valuable players.

Chelsea's Most Valuable Players Player Value Fernandez, Palmer £85m Jackson, Caicedo £68m Mudryk, Disasi, Colwill, Sterling £51m Madueke £43m Nkunku £34m Via CIES Football Observatory

As you can see, only Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer are worth more than the Senegal star, while also being worth double Knunku. At just 22 years of age, Jackson still has plenty of development and growth to go, with his potential being one reason why he’s valued so highly.

Furthermore, Pochettino will hope that his star striker can become the focal point of Chelsea for years to come and, in the short term, continue his excellent run of form that’s seen him score in his last three matches.