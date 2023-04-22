Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer - and the 20-year-old could solve a big issue at Stamford Bridge.

Could Chelsea sign Hojlund?

It was reported earlier this month that Chelsea are hot on the trail of the Denmark international, while Atalanta chairman Antonio Percassi was a guest at Stamford Bridge for the Blues' Champions League win against Borussia Dortmund, with Hojlund thought to be a topic of discussion.

Manchester United and Arsenal are also credited with an interest in the young forward, with the Serie A side set to demand around £60m for his services this summer.

Chelsea are in dire need of a new striker after seeing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ostracised from the squad, while Kai Havertz has continued to underwhelm in the final third in his role up front, despite leading the goalscoring charts at the club with just seven strikes in the Premier League.

The likely lack of European football on offer at Stamford Bridge next season could make it difficult to do a deal for Hojlund, but if Todd Boehly is willing to splash the cash and make him the main man, perhaps we could see the Danish wonderkid join.

Would Hojlund be a good signing?

Hojlund's impressive displays so far this campaign certainly suggest he could be the man to end Chelsea's woes in front of goal.

After starting the season with six goals and three assists in just eight appearances for Sturm Graz in Austria, the young striker would earn a move to Serie A, where he has been a regular in Gian Piero Gasperini's side ever since.

In 28 appearances for the Italian side, Hojlund has contributed eight goals and three assists, which saw him earn a call-up to the Denmark national side, for whom he already has five goals in just four caps.

Gasperini was full of praise for his young striker earlier in the campaign, even likening him to Manchester City's superstar striker Erling Haaland.

He said: "Hojlund has this spirit, energy, intensity, but also technical quality that is just remarkable. He still has so much margin for improvement, too. He has very similar characteristics to Haaland.

"Hojlund's so quick, he’s under 11 seconds over 100m & that’s not even trying very hard. Considering his height, he has a low centre of gravity & can move his legs very fast. I am convinced he’ll have a great career, he just gets stronger every day."

Hojlund's reputation is growing more and more and Chelsea might want to consider a swoop this summer before his price tag increases even further.

If the Danish striker can have even half the impact that Haaland has had at City this season, he would surely prove a very good signing and could get Chelsea back to their best in the final third.