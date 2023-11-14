Chelsea have been in agent contact to discuss the possibility of a deal for a new striker, but they aren't the only club who want to secure his services in the Premier League.

Chelsea's summer signings

The Blues recruited a total of 12 fresh faces before the previous transfer deadline, with the three centre-forward captures being Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Deivid Washington, but it’s understandable that this is an area that wants strengthening further.

Nkunku has spent an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury at the start of the season, and with Washington only being 18 years of age, Mauricio Pochettino could do with having another senior option in the building alongside Jackson.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have set their sights on Brentford’s Ivan Toney who, despite not being able to return to the pitch until January due to his ban after being found guilty of several betting breaches, has impressed during his 124 appearances at the Community Stadium (Transfermarkt - Toney statistics).

The Bees’ 27-year-old firmly established himself as Thomas Frank’s overall best-performing player last season with a match rating of 7.25 (WhoScored - Brentford statistics), and this outstanding form has brought him onto the radar of chiefs in SW6.

Chelsea hold talks to sign Ivan Toney

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea have held discussions with Toney's camp regarding a switch, but he might not be the club's number one target due to Napoli's Victor Osimhen also being on the radar.

"Sources with a close understanding of Ivan Toney’s situation at Brentford have informed CaughtOffside that the player’s entourage has been in contact with both Chelsea and Arsenal, with the England international seemingly a strong option for both clubs this winter.

"Despite some reports stating that Toney could cost anywhere between £80-100m, CaughtOffside understands that there is a realistic expectation at Brentford that they might get closer to £55m.

"Chelsea, meanwhile, are admirers of Toney but there has been some indication that they’ve cooled their interest somewhat, with the Blues hoping to make Napoli striker Victor Osimhen a priority instead."

Ivan Toney has been on fire at Brentford

According to Brentford manager Thomas Frank, Toney has the “mindset of a lion” for how prolific he can be in the final third, and whilst Chelsea won’t want to deal with any off-field situations like the one he's experiencing now, there’s no doubting that he could be a remarkable signing should he put pen to paper in January.

The Northampton-born talent has posted 89 contributions (68 goals and 21 assists) in 124 outings during his time with the red and white stripes, highlighting his ability to hit the back of the net as well as his constant desire to create chances for himself and his fellow teammates.

Ivan Toney - Strengths Ivan Toney - Weaknesses Aerial duels Offside awareness Direct free-kicks Passing Through balls (Data via WhoScored) Finishing

Furthermore, Toney recorded 87 shots over the course of the previous campaign which was more than any of his peers (FBRef - Brentford statistics), so it would be a coup for the club if they were able to fend off interest and beat their top-flight competitors to his signature in the coming months.