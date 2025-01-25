Chelsea have held discussions with intermediaries in the last few days over a potential forward signing, as those agents attempt to find their player a new home in January and reach out to Stamford Bridge officials.

Chelsea scour January market for new attackers in January

Enzo Maresca's side are believed to be targeting a fresh attacking option before deadline day on February 3rd, leading to their widely reported interest in the likes of Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel, Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens and Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Telegraph's Matt Law wrote earlier this week that Chelsea are considering Tel, Garnacho and Gittens to bolster Maresca's forward line, while other reports from South America claim a "formal" offer has already gone in for the Man Utd man.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (away) February 22 Southampton (home) February 25

Garnacho's exit from Old Trafford is looking more and more like a realistic possibility, given United's PSR concerns, and it is believed that Chelsea could look to take full advantage of this situation to snap up the Argentine.

The forward's rumoured price tag has varied, but it has gone as high as £65 million according to some media sources, making him an expensive potential acquisition mid-season.

Taking this into account, BlueCo may also be wise to keep their eyes on further alternatives to Garnacho, and Lyon star Rayan Cherki could be a very prudent option.

The Frenchman is widely regarded as a very exciting prospect, and Lyon's provisional relegation to Ligue 2, as a result of their financial situation, means Cherki could go on the cheap.

His price tag has dropped to as low as £19 million, as per Fabrizio Romano, which could be too good of an opportunity for elite sides to pass up.

Chelsea hold talks with intermediaries over Rayan Cherki

According to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, agents have spoken to Chelsea "in recent days" over Cherki and his availability, as they scour the market to find their client a new club this month.

The Blues are keen on him, as are Arsenal, Liverpool, Man United, Newcastle, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and West Ham, who've also held discussions with Cherki's camp.

That being said, all these sides, including Chelsea, have concerns over Cherki's attitude to fulfilling his potential. However, if the 21-year-old does begin to perform at the level he can, journalist Dean Jones suggests he'd be an excellent signing.

"He’s just different, this player," said Jones on the Ranks FC Ultras podcast recently.

“If you haven’t seen Cherki play, then just either stop the pod and go and watch him on YouTube for 10 minutes and then come back or just go watch him while we’re talking right now. Because his skill level is outrageous. He feels like he could become one of the best players in the world.”