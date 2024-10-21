Chelsea have identified another new potential signing as they look to add more firepower to Enzo Maresca's ranks in the upcoming transfer windows, it has been reported.

Chelsea seeking Nicolas Jackson alternative despite top form

Nicolas Jackon endured a tricky first season in Chelsea colours after arriving from Villarreal, but has improved drastically in the early stages of the 24/25 Premier League campaign.

The Senegal international found the net against Liverpool to take his tally of goals up to five for the season already, while he has already grabbed three assists, averaging a goal contribution every 78 minutes, only just below Erling Haaland's 72 minutes.

However, there is the sense that Chelsea want to add another option to their frontline despite recently offering Jackson a new and improved contract, and the Blues were strongly linked with a move for Nigerian marksman Victor Osimhen over the summer window.

A move eventually broke down for the Napoli man, and former Blues boss Antonio Conte refused to re-integrate him into the Italian side, which meant that he was shipped off to Turkish side Galatasaray on loan, where he has scored three times in four games.

The Blues remain in contact over a potential January move, but they are also looking at other potential options, with Osimhen likely to be a very expensive addition who would demand to be a regular starter and the Blues only just recovering from a similar deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from fellow Serie A side Inter, which ended in disaster. Now, they have identified a different option.

Red hot goalscorer on Chelsea's radar

That is according to TEAMtalk, who report that Chelsea are holding discussions over a potential deal to sign Egyptian marksman Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Linked to West Ham over the most recent summer transfer window, Marmoush clearly took that personally and has enjoyed a phemonenal start to the season in the Bundesliga, grabbing nine goals and four assists in just seven German top flight outings, and contributing a goal or assist roughly every 45 minutes, even faster than Haaland's return.

This has attracted plenty of attention, with the report highlighting interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and others. In Chelsea's case, "there have been discussions to understand the possibilities of a deal", and it is the Blues who "hold the most serious interest in snapping him up" in 2025.

He would be cheaper than Osimhen, though not by much. Under contract in Frankfurt until 2027, the German side will "accept no lower than £50m (€60m / $65m) for their talisman", a fee that is only likely to rise should his performances continue in the same vein.

Nicolas Jackson vs Omar Marmoush 24/25 (Domestic league) Omar Marmoush Nicolas Jackson Appearances 7 8 Goals 9 5 Assists 4 3 Minutes per goal/assist 45.7 78 Shots on target per 90 2.44 1.62

The 25-year-old would add some extra firepower to Chelsea's attack, who at present can only call upon Jackson, João Félix or Christopher Nkunku to lead the line, a trio bought for a measly £125m.

However, with his impressive goalscoring record, he could leave that trio behind him should he be able to translate his form in Germany to the Premier League.