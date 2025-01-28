Chelsea chiefs have held "fresh" negotiations over signing a marquee centre-forward this week, following a personal request from manager Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea targeting new forward and midfielder before deadline day

The Premier League top four chasers have suffered a slight dip in form lately, winning just one of their last five top flight matches, and their latest defeat at the hands of Man City was swiftly followed by a behind-closed-doors meeting.

That is according to reliable journalist Simon Phillips, via his Substack, who also claimed that Maresca reiterated his desire to bring in a new striker during these internal talks with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

The tactician also apparently shared how he's still minus a particular profile of midfielder, which has led to Chelsea's reliably reported interest in Man United starlet Kobbie Mainoo throughout January, but Maresca is also believed to be keen on players with more experience.

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date West Ham (home) February 3rd Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th

Chelsea's decision to activate their recall clause and bring back Trevoh Chalobah solves their centre-back issue, and the Englishman may even act as a possible replacement for Axel Disasi, who is being seriously targeted by Aston Villa amid reports of agreed personal terms.

However, Maresca is still allegedly in the market for both a striker and engine room technician. Interestingly, as per Phillips, Villa's serious interest in both Disasi and summer signing João Félix could re-open the door for Chelsea to swoop for Jhon Duran.

Chelsea hold fresh talks over signing Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran

It is believed that Chelsea sense an opportunity to reignite a move for the Colombian, and Disasi would be used as a sweetener in any deal, as the Blues attempt to make Villa relax their reported £85 million price tag.

After being given encouragement in the form of Unai Emery targeting Maresca's outcasts, Phillips writes that Chelsea have held "fresh talks" over signing Duran this week, and they've also approached the player's agents to gauge whether he'd be keen on swapping the Midlands for London.

"Chelsea are sensing a deal for Jhon Duran potentially being back on the cards," wrote Phillips.

"They have asked about him in recent conversations with Villa for Axel Disasi and Felix. Disasi would be sent on loan as a ‘sweetener’ to any Duran deal, although he could still end up going there anyway because the player has expressed his desire to go out and play this window.

"Villa told Chelsea a high price tag for Duran when they enquired again last week, but fresh talks have happened again this week. Chelsea feel that if Villa were open to offers that came in for Duran last week (from West Ham), then they would be up for a discussion, especially if they want Felix and Disasi. On the player side, I have no idea if he would accept a move to Chelsea, but we have been speaking to his agents again this week to see if it is possible."

The 21-year-old has bagged 12 goals in 29 appearances throughout 2024/2025, mainly as a very impactful substitute behind Ollie Watkins, and he could be an excellent alternative to Nicolas Jackson.