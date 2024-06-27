Chelsea have held initial talks over signing a £120,000-per-week striker after Barcelona starlet Marc Guiu, with Todd Boehly and co expected to make further attacking additions.

Chelsea set to sign Marc Guiu from Barcelona

The west Londoners are set to seal a deal for Guiu, as reported by multiple reliable media sources.

The Blues have reached an agreement in principle to trigger Guiu's modest release clause of £5 million, with BBC Sport journalist Nizaar Kinsella claiming that the 18-year-old is a signing for the first team and not for the future.

However, even with the Spanish starlet looking set to make a move to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will continue their hunt for a new star striker after Guiu. The teenage attacker is regarded as great value for money, and after a week of talks with his agency, Chelsea are now ready to schedule a medical for Guiu in London.

Chelsea's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Cole Palmer 25 Nicolas Jackson 17 Raheem Sterling 10 Noni Madueke 8 Conor Gallagher 7

“He is a pure centre-forward. A classic (number) nine. A specialist in the area who lives by his physical power,” said Ivan Carrasco, Guiu’s former Barcelona youth coach.

“His best virtue is his aerial play. Marc is also very quick and powerful, he is unstoppable with space. He is not a striker who can drop to the flanks or stands out for his combination play. But he is aware of his strengths and limitations and knows how to focus on his strengths and hide his flaws.

“Another of his virtues is his great ability to fight for every ball and press like an animal. Defenders are not comfortable with such a hard-working striker profile.”

While he brings plenty of promise, especially after his stunning debut against Athletic Bilbao last season, you can make a stern case that new head coach Enzo Maresca needs a proven new frontman with top-level experience to lead his line.

Chelsea were heavily reliant on the likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson for their output last season, and you could argue that a prolific centre-forward is one of the final missing pieces of their jigsaw, even if Maresca wants to make Palmer his Chelsea focal point.

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak could be a fantastic potential move in this regard, but the Swede may well be very difficult to prise away from St. James' Park and would come at a premium.

Chelsea hold initial talks over signing Alexander Isak

As per The Mail, that hasn't stopped Boehly and co from testing the waters.

According to their information, Chelsea have had "conversations" with Newcastle over signing Isak - making contact with the Magpies as they gauge the forward's availability.

As expected, the 24-year-old won't come cheap, with The Mail even claiming that Chelsea may have to stump up a larger fee than the British-record £115 million they paid for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

It is unclear whether Chelsea are willing to go that high to do a deal for the £120,000-per-week ace, who scored 25 goals in all competitions for Eddie Howe's side last season.