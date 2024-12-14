Chelsea have held preliminary talks with an £83 million player via his representatives "in recent days", as they seek to gauge information on a potential transfer ahead of the looming January transfer window.

Chelsea prioritising new centre-back for Enzo Maresca

In terms of form right now, Chelsea are arguably the best team in the Premier League right now, reigning supreme in their last six matches across all competitions whilst scoring an impressive 19 goals in that time.

Manager Enzo Maresca has been forced to continuously bat away suggestions that his side are firmly in the title race, but if they carry on these performances, it will be near-impossible to deny that they have a real shot of clinching their first domestic crown since 2016.

Going forward, Chelsea are showcasing a real imperiousness, but that hasn't stopped Todd Boehly, BlueCo and the club's recruitment team from assessing new striker options.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4

Reliable media sources like journalist Simon Phillips, who regularly breaks inside information from Stamford Bridge via his Substack, claim that Chelsea have made contact over signing Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, even if there is no guarantee they will make a move for the Englishman.

That same source also shared that Chelsea are actually prioritising the signing of a new centre-back, and it could become their main transfer mission, with both Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile facing uncertain futures at Cobham right now.

"The club are looking at many names, and three of the most frequent that are being mentioned to us regularly by sources right now are Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, and Antonio Silva and Tomas Araujo of Benfica," wrote Phillips last weekend.

"There are many others on the shortlist though, and sources have pointed out to us this week that Everton and England centre back Jarrad Branthwaite is still being looked at.

"In fact, Chelsea are scouting him this season along with many of the other top clubs including Manchester United.

"The centre back area is seen as a priority, and potentially even the main priority, as they look to complete the squad rebuild."

Chelsea hold preliminary talks with Palmeiras starlet Vitor Reis

The Blues' pursuit of a new centre-half has taken another twist this week, as GOAL Brasil share news regarding another target in Palmeiras sensation Vitor Reis.

Brazil's rising star defender, whose contract includes an £83 million release clause, has been linked with an array of elite clubs, including Real Madrid and Arsenal, heading into 2025 - but Chelsea are believed to be firmly in the race.

GOAL claim that Chelsea have contacted Reis' camp "in recent days" to gain some information on a potential deal for the 18-year-old, but they're not alone, with the Gunners, Real and Serie A champions Inter Milan doing the same thing.

The central defensive starlet is set to be one of South America's biggest transfer talking points in the very near future, given his serious pedigree, with Reis' sky-high potential not lost on Chelsea, who've developed a penchat for bringing in some of world football's biggest talents.