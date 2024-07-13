Despite the huge investment from owner Todd Boehly since his takeover in 2022, Chelsea have showcased the need for more signings in numerous key areas.

The defensive unit has struggled at periods during the 2023/24 campaign, highlighted by the need for new additions such as Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo who arrived at Stamford Bridge on July 1st following his pre-contract agreement.

It’s unlikely that Tosin will be the last defensive reinforcement in London during the upcoming summer transfer window, with new boss Enzo Maresca recently being linked with the likes of Riccardo Calafiori.

However, the Italian is also looking to improve his forward line, with the Blues still lacking that cutting edge, despite star man Cole Palmer registering 22 Premier League goals last term.

Various different names have been thrown into the mix, but in recent days, the club have pondered a move for one talent who’s taken the Premier League by storm in recent years.

Chelsea interested in £51m talent this summer

According to Ben Jacobs on the London is Blue podcast - via Chelsea Chronicle - Chelsea have held internal discussions about the potential signing of Brighton forward Kaoru Mitoma.

The 27-year-old, who has previously been valued at €60m (£51m) earlier this year, featured in 19 matches under Roberto De Zerbi for the Seagulls last season, scoring three and assisting four, as the club featured in European competition for the first time in their history.

Chelsea’s rumoured interest in the Japanese forward is hardly a surprise considering his form since his move to Brighton, registering 25 goal contributions since his debut for the club back in August 2022.

Jacobs also confirmed that there has been no official approach made for the attacker, but that the Blues remain interested in Mitoma, in a move that would break the club’s mould of investing in younger attacking talents for the future.

He previously tormented the Blues during Brighton’s 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge back in 2023, with the ace potentially being a perfect signing for one player in particular.

Why Mitoma would be perfect for Jackson at Chelsea

After joining the club for £29.8m from Villarreal last summer, striker Nicolas Jackson has certainly had his critics during his first campaign in the Premier League.

With Chelsea being such a massive club in England’s top flight, there is always an expectation for a centre-forward to be the main man and deliver the goals for the Blues.

However, the Senegalese ace did manage to score 14 goals in the Premier League last season, finishing the campaign as the club’s second-highest scorer.

He clearly has the ability to be a top-quality striker and, with the added service of potential new addition Mitoma, Jackson could reach the next level and be a success at Stamford Bridge.

The “sensational” Japanese winger, as dubbed by journalist Daniel Hussey, produced 3.9 progressive passes per 90 last season, showcasing his ability to get the ball into forward areas whenever possible.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

He also contributed with 6.4 progressive carries for Brighton, a stat that ranked him within the top 2% of all wingers in Europe’s top five leagues during the 2023/24 campaign.

Kaoru Mitoma's stats per 90 for Brighton (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 19 Goals + assists 7 Progressive passes 3.9 Progressive carries 6.4 Successful take-ons 2.1 Assists 0.3 Touches in penalty area 7.2 Stats via FBref

Mitoma also produced 0.3 assists per 90 for the Seagulls, providing a huge attacking threat in the final third, with Jackson potentially the beneficiary should the 27-year-old move to London this summer.

With the club investing a lot of money in talent for the future, new boss Maresca may potentially want a more senior option in the attacking third to try and propel the Blues back towards the top four.

Mitoma has demonstrated his quality, with his ability to create chances in the final third allowing Jackson to build on his impressive goalscoring tally from 2023/24.