Chelsea chiefs have internally discussed the possibility of signing a once-£100 million player, who is in the current England squad for Euro 2024.

Chelsea to move for new senior attackers this summer

The west Londoners have already sealed deals for Marc Guiu from Barcelona, who put pen to paper on a £5 million move, and Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian to the tune of a rumoured £51 million.

However, both players could be seen as ones for the future rather than immediate upgrades to Enzo Maresca's first team. Estevao isn't even linking up with the club until 2025, so it is believed more attackers could come through the door at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are still interested in Napoli star Victor Osimhen, while Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams remains a heavily linked target for Maresca. The west Londoners were heavily reliant on both Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson for their output last season, with both players scoring a combined 42 goals in all competitions.

Chelsea's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Cole Palmer 25 Nicolas Jackson 17 Raheem Sterling 10 Noni Madueke 8 Conor Gallagher 7

The Stamford Bridge recruitment team want to add more attacking impetus, with journalist Simon Phillips now claiming they've reignited their interest in Brentford star Ivan Toney.

Chelsea chiefs hold internal discussions over signing Toney

The Three Lions striker, who came off the bench against Slovakia to help rescue England with the winning assist for Harry Kane in extra time, was commanding a £100 million price tag in January - as Bees boss Thomas Frank was determined to keep him until this summer at least.

He could now leave for much less with his contract expiring next year, with Chelsea chiefs holding internal talks this week over whether to sign Toney.

The 28-year-old's best season came during 2022/2023, where he bagged 20 goals in the Premier League alone, but was forced to spend the majority of last campaign on the sidelines due to an on-field ban for alleged gambling.

Interestingly, Chelsea have been urged to do a Toney deal for years now, with Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony claiming back in 2022 that they could seriously benefit from him.

“I’ll say this. Is there a better number nine at Chelsea? Is there a better number nine at Man United? Then let me ask you a question," said MacAnthony on The Hard Truth podcast (via GOAL).

"If you were Man United and Chelsea and you can go and write a cheque for £100million and buy a player from Holland or a player from France and Italy and give them a year-and-a-half to acclimatise, are you going to write a cheque and buy one of the top three number nines in the Premier League, who is not even in the prime of his career?”

“If Liverpool had owners who would write that cheque, I would happily have him in Liverpool’s team, like that. The proof is in the pudding, he’s promoted to the Premier League with a team that’s not fancied to stay up, he’s one of the top three goalscorers in the Premier League in a team that, again, is not a favourite to be top-10, top-12 in the Premier League.”