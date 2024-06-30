A new era has dawned at Chelsea, and while there have been a few over the past few years, the appointment of Enzo Maresca in the dugout has the feel of something that might just last.

The Blues might have failed to qualify for the Champions League for the second year running but a second-half-of-season purple patch salvaged a route back into European competition; it didn't save Mauricio Pochettinio's job, but optimism has now taken root at Stamford Bridge.

Tosin Adarabioyo has been signed on a free transfer to bolster the backline, while a host of youngsters continue to be welcomed, but there's no doubt that Chelsea need to add some firepower up front.

Latest Chelsea transfer news

According to numerous sources, including Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are in contact with Newcastle United as they hope to sign Alexander Isak, but the Magpies' £100m asking price is simply too high.

As such, alternatives are being considered, with Stamford Bridge insider Si Phillips revealing that internal discussions have been held regarding the transfer of 19-year-old Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, as they eye a swoop for the starlet.

Chelsea have emphasised a youth-focused recruitment strategy under Todd Boehly and Co, but Tel would head straight into the first team, such is his prodigious quality, if they can complete a deal for him.

Why Chelsea should sign Mathys Tel

Signing the mercurial youngster would not be easy but Chelsea have the financial means and savvy approach to engineer a deal, no doubt. He only signed a new contract at the Allianz Arena in March but this does not make a transfer impossible.

Only a teenager, but already having garnered such a glittering reputation as one of Europe's foremost talents. Tel has scored 16 goals and supplied six assists across 69 senior appearances for Bayern, joining the club from French team Stade Rennais in 2022.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic once said the then-17-year-old was "one of the biggest talents in Europe" after completing the deal, and indeed, the young Frenchman has proved himself over his first two campaigns in Germany, currently ranking among the top 1% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals and assists, the top 9% for pass completion and the top 4% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

Isak might be the no. 1 target in west London but Tel may well shape into a forward of superior quality, with his efforts thus far suggesting that he can become one of the game's deadliest attacking stars.

Last season, the young forward scored ten goals and added six assists across 41 matches for Thomas Tuchel's side, despite only starting ten games across all competitions.

The season before? His first garbed in Bayern red, playing most of the campaign before his 18th birthday? Tel notched five goals in the Bundesliga, starting a grand total of one fixture.

If he continues on this precocious road, there's every chance that Tel could surpass Isak, who is 24, down the line, actually cementing a place at the apex of the attacking game. Isak, in fairness, is a stunning striker, scoring 21 goals from 30 Premier League appearances last season despite only missing 21 big chances.

The Frenchman, while performing from a shallower statistical pool, has missed six big chances in the German top flight across his two seasons, scoring 12 goals.

It's frightening to think about how he could develop over the coming years, with analyst Ben Mattinson already hailing him as an "elite-level goalscorer" and a "two-footed ball-striking machine".

Mathys Tel: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Centre-forward 26 5 1 Left winger 26 7 4 Right winger 13 4 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

Therefore, while Isak is unquestionably more polished and refined at present, capable of leading Chelsea's line toward glory, the £100m figure is simply too exorbitant to realistically consider, especially in this PSR-dictated age.

With Nicolas Jackson scoring 17 goals across all competitions for Chelsea last season, Tel could be the perfect complementary, capable of growing into his world-class potential over the next few years.

Of course, it would be a gamble as it is just potential at this time but the upside could be huge with his terrific finishing ability at such a young promising that he could be even better than Isak in the future.