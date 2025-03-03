Chelsea have held talks to sign a promising young star who has been compared to Manchester City and Portugal's Bernardo Silva, according to a new report.

Chelsea have weekend off as Maresca plans for summer transfer window

Chelsea returned to winning ways in their last Premier League outing by thrashing bottom club Southampton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. The win, however, will have done little to ease the worries of the club's fans after what has been a difficult few months.

Since December 22, Enzo Maresca's side have won just three of their last eleven Premier League games, losing five at the hands of Fulham, Ipswich Town, Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Aston Villa.

To add further misery, the Blues were also dumped out of the FA Cup at the hands of Brighton last month, ending their chances of winning any domestic silverware.

Despite their poor run of form, however, Maresca's job is not thought to be under threat. In a long read published by The Athletic last week, journalists Liam Twomey and Simon Phillips wrote that "there are no indications that Maresca’s standing in the dressing room has been damaged by Chelsea’s bad run".

“He is held in high regard by many players for the quality of his training sessions and his attention to tactical detail," they explained. "While the broad structure of his system has remained consistent this season, he has also garnered credit for his flexibility in making tweaks to individual player roles and positioning from game to game.”

As such, it seems Todd Boehly and BlueCo are planning for the summer window with Maresca in charge, which has seen them step up their pursuit for a young South American star.