As they look to end the summer transfer window with a bang, Chelsea have reportedly held talks over a potential swap deal that would see Raheem Sterling head for the exit door.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues have once again stolen the headlines this summer, welcoming the likes of Pedro Neto and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall alongside several other fresh faces in an attempt to finally turn a corner back towards the Premier League's top four. Even after already splashing the cash on Neto, however, those at Stamford Bridge seemingly have their sights set on another attacking boost.

The latest to arrive, Neto told Chelsea's official website: "I feel really grateful to have joined this club. I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt."

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers man could take the place of Sterling in Chelsea's starting side, with the former Manchester City star potentially on the move before the transfer window slams shut.

Related A dream signing for Felix: Chelsea could land £86m star instead of Osimhen Enzo Maresca is still chasing a couple of players before the end of the transfer window.

According to Sky Sports' Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea have held talks with Juventus over a swap deal to sign Federico Chiesa in a move that would see Sterling head in the other direction.

Discussions over that deal didn't take long to reach a conclusion, however, with the Italian giants put off by Sterling's hefty £325,000-a-week salary. The Chelsea man earns over double Chiesa, who is reportedly on £153,000-a-week at Juventus.

That said, given that Chiesa has been frozen out of Thiago Motta's Juventus side and shown the door in Italy, the winger is likely to be on the move in the next two weeks. Whether that ends with a summer switch to Chelsea remains to be seen, however.

Chelsea don't need "fantastic" Chiesa

After just splashing the cash to sign Neto, signing Chiesa could be one winger too many at Chelsea, even if it could have been argued that was the case before the Portugal international arrived.

The Juventus winger has struggled in recent years too, with injuries playing a large part in his progress coming to a crashing halt. The last thing that the Blues need in their current state is a player hoping to rediscover his form amid fitness issues.

There was once a time when Chiesa wouldn't be struggling for a move; Europe's top clubs would have been queuing up for his signature after Euro 2020. Alas, those days, for now, are behind him.

Rio Ferdinand was among those full of praise for the Italian after his performance at Euro 2020, helping his country to tournament victory. The Manchester United legend said via The Metro: "He’s a huge player and he’s been linked with a few clubs in England. I’m sure they’re thinking ‘why didn’t we get him?’.

"He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with, we saw in the Euros he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament."