Chelsea have held talks with a forward's camp over the possibility of a January transfer, as the player's representatives look to secure him a move to the Premier League this month.

Chelsea end 2024 with dip in form as January window opens

Enzo Maresca's side are set to end 2024 on a slightly downward trajectory in terms of form, having lost their last two league games against Fulham and Ipswich Town, but it has been an excellent conclusion to the year overall when looking at the bigger picture.

Maresca has ushered in a promising new era at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea look like firm favourites to seal a place in the Premier League top four by the end of this season and make a return to the Champions League.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Crystal Palace (away) January 4 Bournemouth (home) January 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3

Only Liverpool and Tottenham have scored more goals in the top flight than Chelsea so far this campaign, and before their defeat to Fulham, they hadn't lost a single Premier League game since late October.

Following Chelsea's defeat to Ipswich, Maresca suggested that their slight slump in form this last fortnight has been down to general fatigue.

"I like to analyse game by game. I think tonight, when you create so many chances, you can probably do something better defensively but offensively, it's not many things to say," said Maresca after Chelsea's loss at Ipswich.

"The Fulham game, I don't think we played in the way we like to play; it was more up and down and that is not our football.

"Everton is a difficult game for everyone. We tried to win the game. Probably, also, December I think we played nine games. We started with the first five or six winning all the games but then we struggle a little bit finishing [the month].

"We probably also arrive at the end of the month feeling a little bit tired in general. We have finished the first part of the season, we are going to start the second part. We are happy with where we are but we know we can do many things better."

Maresca already has real strength in depth, which has allowed them to operate with an 'A' and 'B' team across all competitions this season, but it is believed Chelsea could still be active in January.

Chelsea hold talks with Randal Kolo Muani's camp ahead of January

According to The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey, PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani and his team have approached the Stamford Bridge side over a potential winter move.

The £203,000-per-week France international has been told he's free to depart by manager Luis Enrique, and Kolo Muani's camp have held talks with Chelsea ahead of January, alongside other Premier League sides.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt star favours a move to England above all, and his camp are working to secure him a winter switch to the division. As things stand, it is thought that a loan move is the most likely scenario for him, even if PSG would prefer a permanent deal.