Chelsea have already made contact and held talks with a Brazilian defender via his representatives, with manager Enzo Maresca looking to strengthen his squad in a variety of areas before his second full campaign in charge.

Chelsea set to "go big" on multiple positions this summer

The west Londoners are very much competing for a place in next season's Champions League with a top four finish well and truly in the realms of possibility, but the last two months have taught us that there is still plenty of work to do on the Chelsea squad for next season.