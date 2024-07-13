Chelsea are now hoping they can sweeten a deal for one £70 million defender by including Trevoh Chalobah, with Enzo Maresca's side tipped to bring in another senior centre-back after Tosin Adarabioyo.

Chelsea expected to bring in another centre-back

The signing of Tosin will work wonders to help fill the void left by Thiago Silva, who re-joined boyhood club Fluminense in Brazil following the expiry of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Silva proved himself a mainstay at the heart of Chelsea's backline and his contract was extended multiple times, after originally only joining on a one-year deal from PSG after leaving the Parc des Princes for free.

"Chelsea means a lot to me," said Silva in an emotional goodbye to supporters. "I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too.

"My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

"I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here But…it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you."

His influence and experience will be difficult to replicate, and it is believed Chelsea remain in the market for another central defender, regardless of their move to bring in former Man City starlet Tosin.

Thiago Silva's best Premier League games for Chelsea last season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Chelsea 5-0 West Ham 8.17 Fulham 0-2 Chelsea 7.53 Chelsea 6-0 Everton 7.48 Sheffield United 2-2 Chelsea 7.48 Chelsea 3-2 Brighton 7.46

This has been backed by Fabrizio Romano, who claimed earlier in the window that Chelsea could sign multiple centre-backs in their bid to reinforce Maresca's options.

Chelsea were even contending with Arsenal to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna recently, but another option to the Italy starlet could be Nottingham Forest defender Murillo.

Chelsea hope to use Trevoh Chalobah in deal for Murillo

According to information relayed by GiveMeSport, Chelsea have asked about Murillo and hope to use Chalobah to sweeten a deal for him.

Other reports claim the Brazilian could cost around £70 million to prise away from the City Ground, as Nuno Espirito Santo's side dig their heels in and ask for the highest rate possible.

Murillo was a mainstay of Forest's backline last season, starting 32 Premier League games and impressing in that time as his side narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship.

Forest could also be under pressure to sell for PSR reasons, so the 22-year-old's departure will be one to watch over the coming weeks.