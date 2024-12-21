Chelsea chiefs are optimistic they can win the race for an "extremely exciting" transfer target as we fast approach the looming January window.

Chelsea look to extend winning run with victory over Everton on Sunday

While manager Enzo Maresca categorically denies his team are in the midst of a Premier League title challenge, if Chelsea continue their impressive run of form, he won't be able to for much longer.

The Blues haven't lost a single top flight game since their 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in October, and have won their last five league matches on the spin.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4 Bournemouth (home) January 14

Sean Dyche's Everton, who were recently taken over by the Friedkin Group in what is now a new era for the Toffees, could be Maresca's next victims - with now being an awful time to play Chelsea who are firing on all cylinders.

They're also fresh off the back of a 5-1 win over Shamrock Rovers in the Conference League, and the mood around Stamford Bridge is very positive as they look to extend their winning run and end 2024 on a major high.

Unfortunately for exit-linked summer signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who got on the scoresheet against Shamrock, he may not be part of the ride for much longer.

Dewsbury-Hall reportedly has 10 clubs looking at signing him ahead of January, with Maresca also refusing to rule out a mid-season exit for his former Leicester City star.

"Unfortunately I cannot say that," said Maresca when asked if Dewsbury-Hall will stay beyond January.

"Not about Kiernan, about all the squad, because when the transfer window is open, unfortunately anything can happen. So I'm not focused on January, the only thing I can say about Kiernan is that we are very happy in the way he's working, we are very happy about his performance, and this is my thought about Kiernan.

"We don't want one of our players to leave, the problem is that sometimes the question is more for them, that if they say, OK, you don't want me to leave, but I'm not happy, I want to play more. So in that case, we are not going to say, no, you have to stay, yes or yes. It's a matter of agreement between the club and the player, the only thing I can say is that we are happy with Kiernan, then we'll see."

In the event Dewsbury-Hall does depart, Chelsea are apparently chasing a potential wonderkid replacement.

Chelsea "hopeful of securing a deal" for Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan

According to TEAMtalk and journalist Rudy Galetti, Maresca's side and Man United are currently battling it out for Norwegian rising star Sverre Nypan.

The Rosenborg midfielder has bagged eight goals and 10 assists across the whole of 2024, totaling 18 goal contributions in the final third, and his performances in the Eliteserien have garnered attention from England.

Chelsea are "hopeful of securing a deal" for Nypan, who Rosenborg value at up to £20 million, and he's apparently drawn comparisons with Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

“Sverre Nypan is extremely exciting," said Norwegian football expert Jesper Mathisen to TV2 last year.

"I get a bit of the same feeling as when I saw Martin Ødegaard break through as a boy."