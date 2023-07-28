Highlights

Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly disappointed with the treatment he has received at Chelsea, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The winger is set to call time on his Chelsea career this summer five seasons after breaking into the first team under former boss Maurizio Sarri.

Is Callum Hudson-Odoi leaving Chelsea?

It looks increasingly likely that the former England youth international will depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

A number of teams are interested in bringing in the player who was once the subject of a £70m offer from German giants Bayern Munich. The player has been training with the Blue's under-21 side since returning to pre-season, with manager Mauricio Pochettino making it clear that the 22-year-old is not a part of his plans for next season.

One side that is reportedly interested is Italian side Lazio, who are managed by the winger's former coach Sarri, with the Italian said to be "pushing" the Rome sides interest in the attacker. However, the club have not held any discussions with the player yet as they weigh up the parameters regarding a potential loan move, which is said would include an obligation to buy rather than an option to buy. A reason behind why the Italian's may be pursuing a loan deal in the forwards £120k per week wages, which have priced both Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace out of a move.

The favourites for the winger's signature however are Premier League outfit Fulham. The Cottagers have already agreed personal terms with Hudson-Odoi and are preparing a second bid in the region of £4m according to Fabrizio Romano after their initial bid was rejected earlier this month. The Italian journalist has stated that despite Chelsea wanting a fee in the region of £8m, Fulham are confident that the deal will be completed in the next days.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown stated that Hudson-Odoi will be disappointed that he wasn't able to reach his potential at Stamford Bridge due to a number of factors: "I think he'll certainly be disappointed with the way that it's gone for him at Chelsea. When he broke through, people really expected big things from him. But, from his point of view, he has never 100% believed that the club have the kind of faith in him that he wanted them to show.

They've signed a lot of players over the years in positions that he can play in. Various managers have tried to slot him into slightly different roles. Obviously, he came quite close to leaving for Bayern Munich at one point, only for Chelsea to slam the door shut on that. I think he is not terribly pleased with the way that Chelsea have treated him over the years."

Will Chelsea replace Hudson-Odoi this window?

Chelsea are still looking to strengthen their frontline this window.

The Blues have already made two additions to their attack this summer, with Frenchman Christopher Nkunku joining from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of £52m. The club also completed the signing of Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal on an eight-year deal for a fee of over £30m. Both have already made their first appearances for the club in pre-season and have impressed. Despite this, the club are still looking at potential forward additions.

One player linked with a move is Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. According to Football Insider, the Frenchman has a release clause of £35m that Chelsea could activate to bring their former youth product back to the club, however they will face stiff competition from Manchester City, with Citizens boss Pep Guardiola seeing the youngster as the ideal Riyad Mahrez replacement. Another player the Blues are interested in is Mohamed Kudus, with David Ornstein reporting that the London club have held discussions with both Ajax as well as the players representatives regarding a potential move, with reports stating that an agreement is close to being reached on personal terms