Chelsea have brought in a couple of big-name signings so far this window, with Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku undoubtedly bolstering their attack, but at least one more new forward could be en route to Stamford Bridge.

Who have Chelsea signed recently?

Confirmation of Nkunku's arrival from RB Leipzig had long been expected when it finally arrived last month, with that swiftly followed by the arrival of Jackson from Villarreal.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount have both departed since the end of last season, however, while David Datro Fofana has been loaned to Hertha Berlin and Joao Felix has returned to parent club Atletico Madrid.

New head coach Mauricio Pochettino could therefore do with another player who can play in the forward line, and 90min suggests that man could be Egyptian winger Ibrahim Adel.

The Blues are said to be keeping tabs on Adel, who plies his trade for Egyptian side Pyramids, but a number of other Premier League clubs - Liverpool among them - may also be tempted to make a move.

Who is Egyptian winger Ibrahim Adel?

Adel had been relatively unknown given he has first four years in senior football in his homeland, but he is now on the radar of numerous elite clubs after being named Player of the Tournament at the recent Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The versatile winger has scored 20 goals across 60 Egyptian Premier League appearances in the past three seasons, giving him a nice rounded average of a goal every three games.

While that number may not exactly jump out, particularly given the level he is playing at, the 22-year-old showed at the U21 AFCON that he is one of the hottest talents outside of Europe.

Comparisons with Mohamed Salah may seem lazy, but there is more to them beyond the fact they are both simply Egyptian.

Indeed, Salah was not much younger than Adel when making his first appearance in one of Europe's top five leagues with Chelsea at the age of 21.

Salah made 36 appearances in his homeland for Al Mokawloon prior to joining Basel and then Chelsea, scoring 11 goals. That tally highlights that a player's goal return early in their career cannot be a sole indicator of what is to come.

Adel, who at 5 foot 10 is an inch taller than Salah, has already been capped four times by his country at senior level and has played alongside the Liverpool superstar.

Pyramids director of football Mahmoud Fathallah previously described Adel as a "huge talent for [the club] and for Egyptian football", but it remains to be seen how long the African side can keep hold of their prized asset.

With a history of signing emerging Egyptian talent in Salah - albeit from a European side, rather than directly from Al Mokawloon - Chelsea could be about to do so again.

Unlike with Salah, the Blues will just be hoping it is they who reap the rewards should that happen, rather than one of their domestic rivals.