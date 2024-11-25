Chelsea have identified a new transfer target amid a recent blow in their ongoing pursuit of Victor Osimhen.

The Blues came close to signing the Nigeria striker in the summer, but the deal couldn't be pushed over the line before the close of the transfer window.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Chelsea had agreed a fee with Napoli for the 25-year-old in August, but he wasn't willing to take a pay cut to move to Stamford Bridge, with the west London club having offered him a deal worth £3.3 million a year.

Osimhen instead joined Turkish side Galatasaray on a season-long loan, where he's since scored eight goals in nine games.

Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea remain keen on the Super Eagles star, who won't be staying in Turkey next summer and will be available for £63 million, but the Blues now face competition from Napoli's Serie A rivals Juventus amid doubts over the future of Dusan Vlahovic.

Chelsea identify Osimhen alternative

With Juventus hot on Osimhen's trail, Chelsea have now earmarked Ipswich Town's Liam Delap as a possible transfer target for next summer.

That is according to The i, which reports that Delap's performances in the Premier League this season have caught the eye of the Blues.

The 21-year-old, who joined newly promoted Ipswich from Manchester City for an initial £15m in June, is the Tractor Boys' top scorer this term, having scored 6 goals in 12 games.

The i reports that Delap has rated "exceptionally highly" on Chelsea's advanced transfer metrics, and that the club believe the young Englishman "would fit more readily into their wage structure" than Osimhen.

The publication notes, however, that City have a buy-back clause worth around £20 million for Delap, and that he's also attracting interest from other "top sides".

Murray hails "exceptional" Delap

Delap has received plenty of plaudits for his displays this season, including from former Premier League striker Glenn Murray.

During an appearance on Match of the Day 2 in September, Murray, who scored 37 top-flight goals across spells with Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Brighton, heaped praise on the Ipswich frontman.

"I think one of the things that’s thrown at newly promoted clubs is a lack of goals and that worry. He's been exceptional.

"He’s always lively, always on the move. What I like about him is that he’s never really marked, he’s always moving and finding that yard of space.

"If he keeps putting in performances like that, he might just be the difference between Ipswich being a Premier League team at the end of the season and not."

Prior to moving to Ipswich, Delap spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship with Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City, managing 12 goals in 70 appearances.

However, he's taken his game to the next level since moving to Portman Road, impressing with his clinical finishing and powerful performances up top.

It's easy to see why Chelsea would be interested, especially given that Christopher Nkunku could soon be leaving Stamford Bridge, although it's unknown whether Delap would be able to compete with Nicolas Jackson as the Blues' first-choice striker.

The Senegal forward has seven goals and three assists this term and has already surpassed Fernando Torres' goalscoring record in the Premier League for the Blues, having found the net 21 times in 47 games.