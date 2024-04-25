Chelsea have identified their "first option" to replace Mauricio Pochettino in the event he's sacked, and it is believed he's equally keen.

Pochettino facing Chelsea sack after 5-0 Arsenal defeat

Pressure has surrounded the Argentine for most of this season as both supporters and members of the Chelsea hierarchy question whether he is really the right man for the job.

It has been reported this week that a portion of the Chelsea board feel Pochettino's sacking is inevitable, and especially after their humiliating 5-0 defeat away to title-chasing Arsenal on Tuesday.

Chelsea were already looking at potential Pochettino replacements in the event of his departure, but the loss in north London has only accelerated reports that the former Tottenham manager could be facing the axe soon.

"We are showing this inconsistency and that is why we are where we are. We are able to have an amazing performance [against Man City] and then one like this. When we have bad days, we are so bad," said Pochettino after Chelsea's heavy Arsenal defeat.

Chelsea's last five games in all competitions Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea Man City 1-0 Chelsea Chelsea 6-0 Everton Sheffield United 2-2 Everton Chelsea 4-3 Man United

"It's difficult to talk. We are talking after last season in the same way. We put in a fantastic performance at Wembley and then today, you can lose a game at Arsenal but in the way we competed, why one day, three days ago and then today in this way?

"For the circumstance, we needed to make changes for different reasons. Then it is about consistency."

A few big names have been rumoured as candidates to replace Pochettino if Chelsea decide to show the South American his P45, after what has been another very disappointing season since Clearlake Capital's takeover in 2022.

Jose Mourinho is apparently keen to make a return to Chelsea, but it is unclear whether the board are equally as fond of this potential move. Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim's attracting interest from Chelsea, though, and the Portuguese is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young coaches in Europe.

Amorim's future at Sporting is up in the air, and he was even in England this week to hold talks with West Ham (David Ornstein), who are also reportedly on the lookout for a new manager to replace David Moyes.

Chelsea identify "first option" to replace Pochettino

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea have identified their "first option" to succeed Pochettino.

Indeed, they claim that man is Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, who looks set to try and take on a new challenge away from the Amex. De Zerbi is said to be a top target for Chelsea, and it is believed that the Italian feels Stamford Bridge is the "good option" for him.

“They are really, really important players for Brighton, they’ve had a lot of injuries, they play three competitions, but the way they play always is there, always is there. He has done, is doing, an incredible job in Brighton," said Guardiola.