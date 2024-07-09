Chelsea are in ongoing advanced talks to sign a £20 million player alongside their move for Atlanta United ace Caleb Wiley, and a deal for the former is deemed to be close as well.

Chelsea seal flurry of signings in busy early summer window

Todd Boehly and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have orchestrated a busy window thus far with six new signings sealed, including the widely reported newest addition of Basel defender Renato Veiga, who is due in London for his medical ahead of a near-£12 million transfer (Simon Collings).

Veiga joins midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, young midfielder Omari Kellyman, starlet striker Marc Guiu, defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer and Brazilian prodigy Estevao Willian.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

The aforementioned crop take Chelsea's spending up to around £93 million, with around £89 million brought in through the sales of Michael Golding, Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson.

Soon, their expenditure will go up to £101.5 million, as it is believed Chelsea are set to sign Wiley from Atlanta United in a deal worth £8.5 million. The left-back, who got the nod from his native USA to represent them at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, made 22 appearances in all competitions for the MLS side last term and seemingly impressed scouts with his performances across the Atlantic.

The 19-year-old's pending arrival sees co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley add yet another wonderkid to Chelsea's books, but he won't be involved with the first team next season, as the west Londoners plan to loan him to sister club Strasbourg in France.

That is according to BBC journalist Nizaar Kinsella, who also shares an update on Chelsea move for Boca Juniors centre-back Aaron Anselmino. Enzo Maresca's side have been in discussions over the teenager since the end of last month, with reports claiming Boca value him at around £20 million.

This also comes after Fabrizio Romano's claim that Chelsea could end up signing multiple central defenders this summer after Tosin.

"It will continue to be a busy summer at Chelsea," wrote the reporter last month. "It won’t be completely crazy but they will try to make smart things happen, including a new goalkeeper and I expect them to try for at least one new centre-back, but it could be two. I also expect Chelsea to be busy with the striker position."

Chelsea in advanced talks to sign Anselmino with deal close

As per Kinsella, writing an update on X late Monday night, Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Anselmino with a deal deemed to be close.

"Chelsea are set to sign defender Caleb Wiley for around £8.5million on a seven year deal," wrote Kinsella. "He’ll go on loan to Strasbourg. The advanced talks to sign Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors are still ongoing but it is deemed close, while Renato Veiga’s deal will soon be announced."

The 19-year-old boasts 10 senior first team appearances for Boca, scoring once in that time, and appears highly-rated.