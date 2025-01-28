Chelsea are now in constant contact over a potential move to sign another forward this month, however, the Blues target is keen to join rivals Arsenal.

Chelsea transfer latest

Chelsea are expected to be one of the Premier League's busiest sides in the final days of the transfer window, with Enzo Maresca's side still looking to do plenty of deals both in and out.

Trevoh Chalobah has returned from loan at Crystal Palace to help fill their gap in defence, but that could push Axel Disasi out of the club in the next few days, while Renato Veiga is on the verge of joining Juventus on loan and Ben Chilwell has been expected to leave all winter but is yet to depart.

Further forward, Carney Chukwuemeka is free to leave the club, while Cesare Casadei could also follow him with the Blues believed to be in talks to send the Italian back to Serie A permanently.

But it is in attack that most speculation has arisen this month. Christopher Nkunku is still seemingly open to an exit and Chelsea have been exploring opportunities to sign a new forward using the Frenchman as a makeweight, with his name mentioned in discussions to sign both Mathys Tel and also Alejandro Garnacho.

In the case of the former, it is reported that Tel is not considering Chelsea as a viable option this month despite not playing a minute in any of Bayern Munich's last three outings.

Meanwhile, Garnacho could well be linked to Nkunku, with Manchester United interested in the Frenchman should the Argentine move to west London. Now though, the Blues are thought to be making a late move to try and beat Arsenal to one of their attacking targets.

That is according to a report from TEAMtalk, who claim that Chelsea are "in constant contact" with the agent of RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko and could yet attempt to make a move this week.

Sesko's future has been widely speculated about this month, but Leipzig boss Marco Rose insisted he plans to keep his striker at the club until at least the summer.

Asked about his plans to keep Sesko, Rose simply responded "Yes, that’s still the case!". However, the forward, who has been dubbed a "special player" at Leipzig, remains in the headlines amid suggestions that he has a £70m price tag on his head as things stand.

Benjamin Sesko in the Bundesliga 24/25 Appearances 18 Goals 8 Assists 2 Minutes per goal contribution 129

He reportedly is keen on a move to Arsenal and has picked the Gunners as his next destination, but TEAMtalk suggest that Chelsea are doing their bit to convince him to move to west London instead, with the club "in constant contact with the agents" of Sesko, and having hosted them at Stamford Bridge recently.

It is added that "Chelsea are considering a bid for Sesko before the end of the January window" as they look to bolster their frontline, with Liam Delap another forward that they hold an interest in.

A deal seems unlikely though, with Sesko still having four and a half years left to run on his £92,000 a week deal in Leipzig and the German side unlikely to want to lose one of their key men this close to the transfer deadline. For all the same reasons that Arsenal are seemingly unlikely to land the Slovenian this month, Chelsea may have to wait until the summer.