Chelsea are in contact to sign a £21 million "breakout star" who was playing amateur football just two years ago, with his "insane" trajectory not lost on the west Londoners who are taking a firm interest.

Maresca praises fringe Chelsea players after 2-0 win over Heidenheim

The west Londoners were made to work hard for all three points against 15th-placed Bundesliga outfit Heidenheim in the Conference League on Thursday, with players at both ends of the pitch putting in excellent shifts.

Stand-in goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen made some fantastic stops to keep the home side at bay, with both Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku - two players who are struggling for minutes in the Premier League - netting their goals in the 2-0 away win.

Enzo Maresca, in his post-match press conference, heaped praise on his fringe players for coming and doing the job against Heidenheim - who were by no means easy customers on the night despite their lowly league position.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22

"They did fantastic. I think all of them. Jadon Sancho did a very good game," said Maresca on Chelsea's performance against Heidenheim.

"Axel [Disasi] and Benoit [Badiashile], Cesare [Casadei] did very well. It is important they are ready when they get the chance. Filip did a very good game, Christo the same. We have a game on Sunday and then on Wednesday. We have nine or 10 games in December, so it is more or less a game every two or three days. They are going to get chances so they need to be ready.

"Jadon is very important to us. He is very important. He has to be fit, mentally and physically; he is going to help us a lot. Unfortunately, we did not use him in the last few games but he is showing now how important he is to us.

"Especially against the teams that defend in the low block, we need that quality in the last third. Sometimes he will shoot more but I think he is going to help us a lot. I think it is difficult to find players that tonight did not play well. All of them did very good. This is what we need."

Despite their array of attacking talent, Chelsea are believed to be in the market for a new attacker, with Getafe sensation Christantus Uche attracting their attention.

As relayed by Nigerian news outlet soccernet, Chelsea are reportedly in contact over signing Uche, which comes as little surprise considering the 21-year-old's exceptional rise.

The African sensation, who cost Getafe just €500,000 to sign in the summer, was playing amateur football in his native Nigeria just two years ago - but he's now shining in La Liga.

Uche has played as both a centre-forward and attacking midfielder for Getafe in the Spanish top-flight side, with Football Espana lauding the "breakout star" who's been on an "insane" trajectory.

It is also believed that his Getafe contract includes a £21m release clause, so this may not be a tricky deal to do.