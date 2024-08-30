Chelsea are also believed to be in deadline day talks over a £250,000-per-week forward, amid their intense race with Al-Ahli to sign Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea could still sign Osimhen despite Al-Ahli agreement

Even though the Saudi Pro League side have reached an agreement to sign Osimhen, with both the player himself and Napoli, there is still hope for Chelsea to make a dramatic late counter-offer and thwart this blockbuster deal.

Indeed, even though Osimhen has agreed personal terms with Al-Ahli on a lucrative £25 million salary over a four year contract, and Napoli have accepted a bid worth up to £57 million plus add-ons, it is believed that the 25-year-old is still waiting to see if Chelsea launch a tempting proposal of their own.

"The Al-Ahli offer to Osimhen is a €30m salary on a four-year deal," wrote reliable journalist Ben Jacobs on X.

"There are €40m in bonuses on top taking the total package to €160m. Al-Ahli also prepared to sanction a release clause. Osimhen has agreed to terms but is waiting to see whether Chelsea counter. Al-Ahli offer to Napoli has been accepted. It is €68m plus add-ons taking the total package close to €80m."

Victor Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73 WhoScored

However, Jacobs also writes that the west Londoners do not have much time to hijack this move, so they'll have to act fast.

"Al-Ahli have booked a medical for Victor Osimhen having told him yesterday they want a final answer before lunch today," wrote Jacobs on X again.

"A €68m plus add-ons offer has been accepted by Napoli. Total could be worth close to €80m. Osimhen has agreed on financials worth €160m over four years. Michael Emenalo has led negotiations. Al-Ahli optimistic since yesterday. Now on Osimhen to say yes to the project with club-to-club and player-to-club financials agreed. #CFC will need to move fast with a counter if they wish to proceed."

There is still hope for Chelsea to sign Osimhen, or Brentford striker Ivan Toney, as it is unlikely Al-Ahli will sign both men - despite the Saudi's also reaching a full agreement for the latter (Sky Sports).

Amidst this serious deadline day drama revolving around Chelsea's chase for a striker, a move for Man United outcast Jadon Sancho remains a possibility.

Chelsea in deadline day talks to sign Jadon Sancho

There has been talk of a Chelsea swap deal involving Sancho and Raheem Sterling over this last week, but while that has gone quiet, it is believed that the former is being chased by Enzo Maresca and co today.

Sky Sports relay on x that Chelsea are said to be in deadline day talks to sign Sancho, who is on a reported £250,000-per-week. Juventus have withdrawn from the race for the 24-year-old as well, so perhaps this could benefit the west Londoners and play into their favour, as United search for a late buyer.

"Jadon was making players dance, he was a joke. We haven’t seen that since he was at Dortmund before," said pundit Rio Ferdinand during Sancho's loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last season.

"What I say today more than anything, that was cage football Sancho. This is the kid who grew up in cage football with that bit of swagger.

"He is in the groove now. He will come off the pitch on a high. But I want to know what happened at Man Utd, why didn’t it go well there. The plus point for Man Utd is a lot of teams will want him now."