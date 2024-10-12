Chelsea are thought to be in direct contact with a £161,000-per-week attacker, ahead of a potential move for the player in 2025.

Chelsea debating move for new striker next year

The stellar form of Nicolas Jackson - who's bagged four goals and three assists in eight appearances so far this season - is giving Todd Boehly and BlueCo serious thinking to do ahead of both January and next summer.

Despite their widely reported links to a fresh centre-forward option, Chelsea ended the last summer window without the signing of a new striker, but Jackson's impressive performances are making a statement and earning praise from manager Enzo Maresca.

"The way he works off the ball has been fantastic. He and Cole, sometimes had to defend three-on-two," said Maresca on Jackson's excellent form.

"So I am happy with Nicolas in terms of numbers – goals and assists – but especially happy because the way he has worked has been fantastic."

However, despite the Senegalese proving all of his doubters wrong, it is believed that Stamford Bridge chiefs remain in debate over whether to re-enter the market for a world-class new frontman.

Reliable journalist Simon Phillips, writing via his Substack recently, claims Chelsea are monitoring Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, among a plethora of other targets, as club employees ponder moving for a chief goalscorer who can lead Maresca's lead line.

The signing of a striker in January is still a very real possibility at Chelsea, according to Phillips, with Delap, Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Boniface, Evan Ferguson and familiar face Victor Osimhen on their target list.

Chelsea made a last-gasp summer bid to sign Osimhen, involved in a high-profile race with Saudi side Al-Ahli for his services, but the Nigerian couldn't agree a move to either side and he ended up signing for Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray on loan.

Media sources claim Osimhen's Galatasaray deal has a break-clause, though, meaning interested sides could swoop in to secure his services as soon as the winter window.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, via X, Chelsea are in direct contact with Osimhen and maintain their interest from the summer - so a move for the £161,000-per-week attacker is still plausible.

The 25-year-old boasts two goals and four assists across four appearances in all competitions for Galatasaray, as he looks to impress elite suitors and work his way towards a more favoured destination.

Osimhen's new release clause stands at around £75 million, if clubs wish to strike a deal in January, but sides could also sign him for £63 million if they wait until next summer instead (RAI Sport).

Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73

Ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi-Mikel, who knows the player personally, recently revealed that he was pining for a move to west London before having to settle for the Super Lig.

“I know what Victor wanted, I know what the club offered him, I know where we got to, we finally got to a compromise, both sides had to compromise, I was just some little things here and there, paperwork, medical, and a few issues we just couldn’t get over the line and we didn’t have much time," said Obi-Mikel on Osimhen's failed Chelsea move.

“Both sides really played their part in terms of getting the deal done, and I commend Chelsea for that because I can see their ambition of where they want to take this club now and also on Victor’s side, how much he really wanted to come to the club."