Chelsea are in fast-moving talks to offload a "very big" player in their squad, with his suitors apparently eager to get him tied up and over the line by the very start of January.

Chelsea prepare for Astana as Enzo Maresca confirms squad decision

The west Londoners are back in action this afternoon, as manager Enzo Maresca prepares his side to face off against Kazakhstani minnows Astana in the Conference League.

Chelsea have been allocated a bizarre kick-off time of 15:30 this afternoon due to time zones, with Kazakhstan being five hours ahead of the United Kingdom, so local supporters will watch the two teams play at around 20:30 in their region of the world.

Maresca also has to factor in their Premier League clash against Brentford on Sunday, and the Italian has vowed in his pre-match press conference to give as many players as possible a full 90 minutes each week, no matter what competition.

"We have a session this morning," said Maresca on Chelsea's line up against Astana in his pre-match press conference.

"The general decision [over the squad] is already there but we will see.

"Some of them will be here, some of them will fly with us. We try to manage in the same way we have done until today. We have many young players with us, the rest will be working.

"The target since we started the season is to allow all of them, no matter the competition, to play 90 minutes every week. Most of those who play tomorrow would have also played against Southampton last week. So we will try to keep them in the regular situation of playing 90 minutes every week. This is what we’re trying to do."

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4

Youngster Josh Acheampong has attracted recent interest from Real Madrid amid disputes over a new Chelsea contract, but his omission from the squad has come to an end recently, as the club are apparently close to tying him down with an extension.

The 18-year-old is also likely to start against Astana this afternoon, confirms Maresca, which would be his second senior appearance of the season after a brief cameo in the Carabao Cup against Barrow.

A player who could also feature tonight is exit-linked midfielder Cesare Casadei, but according to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, tonight could be one of his last games in Chelsea blue this season.

Chelsea in fast-moving talks over loaning Cesare Casadei to Monza

As per the outlet, via Sport Witness, Chelsea are in rapid negotiations over loaning Casadei to Monza, and the Serie A side are very keen to sign him by January 2, as they desperately look to bolster their midfield options.

Talks are said to be "moving quickly" and have been ongoing for several weeks, and the potential transfer is seen as a real win-win.

The 21-year-old, who worked with Maresca at Leicester, has featured regularly in cup competitions and attracted praise from Chelsea's head coach - but this move would allow the player to garner more minutes in his homeland.

“This year, we are using him like a holding midfielder," said Maresca on Casadei's use for Chelsea in October.

"The reason why is because I think we go in the direction where the middle you need physical players. Cesare is very big, physically strong and helps us when we want to press. On the ball, he is improving a lot. Tonight he played one touch, so we are very happy. For him, it’s the same as the rest; many things he can do better but he is in the right direction.”