Chelsea, hoping to finally make their return to the Premier League's top four this season, are already reportedly competing with Bayern Munich to sign a defensive addition next summer.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues are beginning to look settled under Enzo Maresca, avoiding defeat in their last four Premier League games, and may see their hefty spending pay dividends under Todd Boehly this season. But that's unlikely to stop the flurry of arrivals in 2025, with the Blues' transfer strategy fairly unlikely to change in the face of success.

With that said, those at Stamford Bridge have already been linked with the likes of Milos Kerkez ahead of 2025. The Bournemouth left-back is reportedly seen as someone who could provide backup for Marc Cucurella and replace the out-of-favour Ben Chilwell. And he's not the only defensive addition attracting the Blues' attention it seems.

According to Bild as relayed by reports, Chelsea are now in the running to sign Jonathan Tah ahead of Bayern Munich, but have plenty of work to do given that the German reportedly still prefers a move to the Bavarian club over Stamford Bridge.

Reportedly earning £48,000-a-week, Tah won't come cheap on his side but the fact that he'll be a free agent next summer means that Chelsea will be able to save themselves money by not splashing out on a transfer fee.

Amid several big-money moves, Tah represents a bargain deal that Chelsea could land to get next summer off to the perfect start. The Bayer Leverkusen man would certainly stand in good stead when it comes to completing Maresca's backline.

"Important" Tah would hand Chelsea defensive leader

Whilst Chelsea have seemingly turned a corner, there are still some concerns within Maresca's side for the Blues to address, starting with the addition of a defensive leader. As things stand, whether it's summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill, Axel Disasi or Benoit Badiashile, Chelsea lack a standout defender who is guaranteed to start every week as the central figure in their backline. Tah could take that role, however.

The 28-year-old has been there and done it at the top level, having just enjoyed an invincible title win in the Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen in a campaign that saw Xavi Alonso's side's only defeat come in the Europa League final against Atalanta.

The Leverkusen boss is well aware of Tah's quality too, saying via Bavarian Football Works amid transfer speculation this season: “I’m planning with Jona because he’s so important to us, on the pitch, but also off the pitch. That’s my idea at the moment. But I’m not turning a blind eye to the situation. We’ll see what happens. He’s fully focused, a top professional. I have no reason to complain.”

Of course though, as things stand, Alonso will have no choice but to plan for life without his central defender next summer when he leaves as a free agent in what could be to the benefit of Chelsea.