Chelsea are in talks to sign a Brazilian wonderkid who is already playing first-team football at the age of just 16, according to a new report.

Chelsea acting early in the market as Denner Evangelista set to sign

Chelsea made a new signing over the weekend in the form of Brazilian full-back Denner Evangelista, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Blues have agreed to pay £11.5 million for the 17-year-old. Romano said that Denner is soon to sign a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge, but that he won't join his new club until 2026 after he turns 18.

Denner is just the latest in a growing-line of Brazilian youngsters to have joined the club in recent years, including Deivid Washington, Andrey Santos and Angelo. Most notably, young winger Estevao – who is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in world football – will join the Blues in the summer, having agreed an initial £29 million move to West London back in June.

Thanks to his sensational displays for Palmeiras this season, the 17-year-old's impending arrival has many a Chelsea fan excited, who are hoping he can bring some much-needed dynamism in the final third for Enzo Maresca's side.

Blues also in transfer talks for long-term target Gabriel Mec

Clearly not content with the signings of Denner and Estevao, according to Graeme Bailey on TBR Football, Chelsea are now also pursuing the signature of Gremio attacking midfielder Gabriel Mec. Bailey claims that the Blues tried and failed to land Mec, 16, last summer, but are now once again in talks with Gremio and are hopeful they can secure a deal.

Chelsea are said to be pushing hard to land Mec, who is already playing first-team football at the Arena do Grêmio, having been handed his debut by manager Gustavo Quinteros earlier this year. They will face competition from Barcelona, however, who are also keen on the youngster.