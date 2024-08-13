Chelsea are in ongoing talks over signing a £162,000-per-week striker after missing out on a deal for Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion.

Chelsea talks to sign Samu Omorodion collapse after deal agreed

The 20-year-old's move to Stamford Bridge looked like a foregone conclusion at one stage, with Fabrizio Romano even giving his famous "here we go" to the transfer.

Omorodion appeared all set to sign a seven-year contract at Chelsea in a deal worth around £35 million, and the striker was also set for a medical.

However, unexpected chaos then ensued. Spanish journalist Marcos Benito claimed that Chelsea attempted to buy 50 per cent of the Spaniard's image rights, an act which Omorodion took as disrespect, ultimately souring relations between both parties with there being no hope of an agreement now.

“Chelsea have attempted to buy 50% of Omorodion," said Benito.

"Option rejected by the player and this breaks any future offer. He sees it as a lack of respect. Atleti want to bring Joao Félix into the deal, but Maresca sees signing a striker as a priority.”

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Following this statement, Chelsea are in fact attempting to re-sign Joao Felix and remain in talks to get a deal done. The move will also be crucial in determining Conor Gallagher's future, as the England international was meant to join Atletico Madrid after Omorodion sealed his move to Chelsea.

Chelsea are seemingly trying to resurrect the transfer domino by swapping Omorodion for Felix, and Gallagher will be hoping to have his future resolved as soon as possible after he even flew to Spain for a medical with Atletico (Fabrizio Romano).

Amid this rather dramatic turn of events, Enzo Maresca remains keen on bringing in a new number nine. One of the biggest transfer stories of this summer could still unfold at Stamford Bridge, with reports still refusing to rule out Victor Osimhen joining Chelsea and Romelu Lukaku going to Napoli.

Chelsea negotiating Victor Osimhen deal after Omorodion failure

According to HITC, Chelsea are in ongoing talks over a deal for Osimhen, which would see Lukaku reunite with Antonio Conte at Napoli.

They claim Maresca's side have turned their attention back towards Osimhen after missing out on Omorodion and Chelsea refuse to rule out signing the Nigerian striker who's been one of Serie A's most prolific goalscorers in recent years.

Thus far, Chelsea are still some way off meeting Napoli's demands for their £162,000-per-week star player, but Osimhen has made it crystal clear to Aurelio De Laurentiis and co that he wants to leave the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

Lukaku, meanwhile, has also informed Chelsea that he's eager to join Conte back in Serie A.