Chelsea are in talks to sign a £20 million defender amid their reported negotiations over Barcelona starlet Marc Guiu and Lille striker Jonathan David.

Chelsea in David and Guiu talks as Maresca eyes attackers

Widespread reports have claimed that the west Londoners are targeting both David and Guiu, with new head coach Enzo Maresca seeking reinforcements for his attack ahead of 2024/2025.

The latter has a tantalising £5 million release clause in his Nou Camp contract, so he could depart Catalonia on the cheap, with some Spanish reports claiming Chelsea are on the verge of signing Guiu and the teenager could announce his farewells shortly.

David, who scored 27 goals across 49 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season, could also be available for an affordable price this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

Chelsea's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Cole Palmer 25 Nicolas Jackson 17 Raheem Sterling 10 Noni Madueke 8 Conor Gallagher 7

The Canada international could even leave Lille for as little as £17 million, and it is believed by some media sources in England that Chelsea have already held talks with David as Todd Boehly seeks to back Maresca with a prolific new frontman.

Chelsea were also in a very public chase to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace but were ultimately beaten to the punch by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Olise chose to join Vincent Kompany in Bavaria over a move across London, but Fabrizio Romano backs that Chelsea are still keen to bring in two new attackers.

They could also bolster their ranks defensively. Romano, writing in one of his Daily Briefings recently, tipped Chelsea to potentially bring in two centre-backs - with one already coming through the door in Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham.

"It will continue to be a busy summer at Chelsea," wrote the reporter.

"It won’t be completely crazy but they will try to make smart things happen, including a new goalkeeper and I expect them to try for at least one new centre-back, but it could be two. I also expect Chelsea to be busy with the striker position."

Chelsea in talks to sign Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors

According to The Athletic, that second defender could well be Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors.

Chelsea are in talks with Boca over signing Anselmino, who the Argentines value at around £20 million. The Blues, though, want to do a deal for less and are currently in discussions over a cut-price fee.

It remains to be seen if Boca oblige, but the 19-year-old seems to be rated pretty highly across the continent. Indeed, he could certainly add to Chelsea's ever-growing contingent of young stars.