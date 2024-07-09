Chelsea are believed to be in constant talks with the representatives of a £25 million winger as they push to bring in an alternative to Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea targeting new forwards after busy early summer window

So far, co-Chelsea sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley have orchestrated one of the busiest summer windows of any Premier League side, with the club officially announcing deals for Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian.

These transfers have set Todd Boehly back around £81 million, not including the add-ons in Estevao's contract, and the pending arrival of Basel defender Renato Veiga appears set to increase their expenditure to around £93 million.

To abide by PSR, Chelsea have actually operated pretty cleverly - registering a net spend of just £4 million when taking into account their total of £89 million through player sales made this summer.

The west Londoners, in an effort to back new manager Enzo Maresca ahead of his debut campaign in the dugout, are also believed to be after new senior forwards. Chelsea remain in the market for a new striker, after relying heavily on Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson for their output under Mauricio Pochettino, and also want a new star wide player.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is a player of real interest to Chelsea, according to reports in Spain, and they're also targeting a very highly-rated young forward in Rennes starlet Desire Doue.

It is now also rumoured that a new priority for Maresca is bringing in a left-winger who can provide serious competition for the likes of Sterling. The Englishman, who lost out on a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024, scored 10 goals and assisted eight others across 43 appearances in all competitions last season.

However, he was relegated to the bench more often than not torward the end of 2023/2024, and some reports have even claimed that Sterling could leave Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea in talks with Adeyemi as they push for Sterling alternative

According to TEAMtalk and journalist Rudy Galetti, Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi is a serious target for Chelsea as they push for another left-winger.

The German, who racked up seven goal contributions for Dortmund last term, could depart the club for offers of around £25 million. Chelsea are believed to be in talks with Adeyemi and his entourage ahead of a potential move, and Galetti even writes that the 22-year-old is considered their main attacking target.

Discussions with Adeyemi and his camp are apparently set to continue this week, and Chelsea see him as an alternative to Doue as well given the growing competition for his signature.