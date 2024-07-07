This summer, there have been seven Chelsea players representing their nations at Euro 2024 . At the time of writing, four of those seven players have already been eliminated from the tournament. That includes Romelu Lukaku, who has spent the last two seasons out on loan but is still technically a Chelsea player. His Belgium side lost their last-16 game against France.

The other three to be eliminated are Mykhailo Mudryk of Ukraine, who went out at the group stage despite getting four points; Albania’s Armando Broja and Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

The Blues still have three players in the tournament, including one who has already reached the semi-final. That man is Spain’s Marc Cucurella, who has been a key player for his side as they knocked out tournament hosts Germany to set up a semi-final clash with France. The remaining two both play for England. Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer have both seen some game time this tournament, but have not had a pivotal role to play for England thus far.

With the transfer window coinciding with Euro 2024, it has led the Blues to be linked with some of the tournament’s top performers. They have been linked with one player who could provide a great alternative to Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, despite the addition of Basel's Renato Veiga

Chelsea target Serbian defender

The player in question is Serbian centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic, who plays for Austrian Bundesliga side RB Salzburg. The 23-year-old has impressed for his club as well as at Euro 2024, leading him to be linked with several clubs across Europe.

According to a report from Graeme Bailey , Chelsea are one of several sides that “are in the mix” to sign the defender. Bailey confirms the Blues are “never too far away from the discussion” when it comes to a transfer for Pavlovic.

However, they will face fierce competition from several Premier League rivals. Aston Villa, Fulham, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are all thought to be interested in the player. Wolves are also a side keen on signing the 23-year-old after they lost captain Max Kilman to West Ham

However, according to Bailey, Brentford are the side who “have stolen a march” on the rest of the chasing clubs, having held talks with the player’s representatives. Whoever wins the race to sign Pavlovic will have to fork out £25m to sign the defender - a fee RB Salzburg expect to receive this summer.

Why Pavlovic would be a good signing

Should Chelsea bring the 23-year-old to the club, he could be an excellent alternative to Calafiori. The Italian, who has become something of a household name following his exploits at Euro 2024, was wanted by the Blues, although he now seems destined to join Arsenal this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano . The Italian is thought to be signing a five-year contract at Chelsea's London rivals, earning around £3.3m each season.

In possession, the duo have slightly different profiles, with Pavlovic being a wonderful ball-carrier, whereas Calafiori is more of a progressive passer. According to FBref , Pavlovic averages 1.28 progressive carries per 90 minutes, and completes 0.73 take-ons. In comparison, the Italian averages 1.07 progressive carries and completes 0.5 take-ons per game.

In terms of progressive passing, the Bologna man averages 3.68 progressive passes and 0.65 key passes per 90 according to FBref , compared to the Serbian’s 3.65 progressive passes and 0.37 key passes. Whilst there is not much difference between the two, Chelsea appear to be looking at players with statistically opposing profiles when in possession.

However, there is little splitting the pair defensively, and they are very close when it comes to that side of the game. They also have the benefit of both being left-footed, as Chelsea seem to have a clear plan of recruiting a true left-sided centre-back. This may be a surprise given they have Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill as options there already. With that being said, new manager Enzo Maresca may prefer to have extra cover if he wishes to play one of those players at left-back.

When looking at statistics, Calafiori’s class shines through, as he is superior in many defensive areas. For example, he averages more ball recoveries, with 7.43 compared to Pavlovic’s 6.39, as well as more combined tackles and interceptions. Here, the Italian’s 3.72 per game trumps the RB Salzburg defender’s 3.1.

Pavlovic vs Calafiori defensive stats Stat (per 90) Pavlovic Calafiori Ball recoveries 6.39 7.43 Aerial duels won 2.72 2.30 Aerial duel win % 55.6% 71.4% Tackles & interceptions 3.10 3.72 Stats from FBref

Whilst Calafiori may well be statistically superior to Pavlovic, the Serbian would by no means be a bad signing by Chelsea. For just £25m, they can add further depth at LCB, while the Serb can also play left-back.

He is quality in possession and a superb defender who showed his class during Euro 2024. Missing out on Calafiori would be frustrating for the Blues, but they could still sign a top-quality centre-back in Pavlovic, as the stats show - with lots of potential to become even better.